Craig Bellamy: Wales must relish Turkey clash with World Cup qualifiers upcoming

Craig Bellamy believes Wales’ Nations League test in Turkey presents the perfect rehearsal for their World Cup qualification campaign next year.

Wales enter the Kadir Has Stadium in Kayseri on Saturday evening expecting an intimidating atmosphere, with their travelling 1,000-strong support tucked away in the corner of a 33,000-capacity arena that is right on top of the players.

Turkey fans are known worldwide for their fervour and passion, which is something that Manchester United and Tottenham supporters can testify to from their European travels in recent weeks.

Nations League promotion is on the line for Wales – winning in Kayseri and beating Iceland at home on Tuesday will guarantee their place in the top tier of the competition’s next edition.

But boss Bellamy knows the main objective is reaching the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States, qualification for which starts next year.

“Coming to a country as passionate about football as Turkey is, that’s always an honour,” said Bellamy, the first Wales manager to be unbeaten in his opening four games after two wins and two draws.

“You have to relish this, it’s so good. Will we be able to play how we want to play? That’s going to be the test.

“It is (Nations League) six games to prepare for the World Cup and what scenario that’s going to be.

The intense atmosphere adds to it being a really exciting game Wales manager Craig Bellamy on Turkey test

“What can we do in these six games to take us close to giving us a realistic and good opportunity of qualifying for the World Cup?

“So far, so good, but that’s what makes this so good is because it will allow us to shorten that gap.

“I don’t know how it’s going to go but I’m so looking forward to seeing who we are.

“If you’re going to qualify for a World Cup, you have to come to these places. We’ve already shown good signs so far but, after this game, we’re going to know a lot more about ourselves.”

Turkey were Bellamy’s maiden opponents in September on the back of reaching the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 in the summer.

Wales dominated that Cardiff clash, having 15 shots to five, but Turkey held firm for a 0-0 draw.

Vincenzo Montella’s side have won their three Nations League games since to hold a two-point advantage over Wales at the top of Group B4.

“It was a good starting point for us and this is another really good challenge,” said Bellamy, whose side will start their World Cup qualifying campaign in March in a five-team group should they overhaul Turkey.

“The intense atmosphere adds to it being a really exciting game. Can we dominate the tempo of the game? Can we make it quiet?

“I expect the first 10 to 20 minutes to be a really tough period, maybe a bit of pain, but then the game will settle down.

“I want the team to feel like they can win every game, no matter where it is.”

Failing to win the group would see Wales contest the Nations League play-offs in March, thereby delaying the start of their World Cup qualifying campaign until September 2025.

Bellamy said: “We’ll keep building and keep improving, allowing us to reach our ultimate goal, to be at the World Cup.

“I don’t care who we get in our group. There are not going to be any favours given to you, no matter what happens in these scenarios in the Nations League.

“There is no easy route to qualify for a World Cup, nor should there be, nor would we want there to be.”