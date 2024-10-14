Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Wales continue their Nations League campaign as Craig Bellamy’s side host Montenegro.

The Dragons will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing second half in Iceland, where Wales threw away a two-goal lead to draw.

And Bellamy must also do without in-form forward Brennan Johnson, who scored for the seventh consecutive game for club and country.

Victory over bottom-placed Montenegro would keep Wales in the hunt for a promotion place to the top-tier of the Nations League.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Wales vs Montenegro?

Wales vs Montenegro is due to kick off at 7.45pm on Monday 14 October at the Cardiff City Stadium, Wales.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on S4C, with Welsh language coverage from 7.20pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Brennan Johnson is suspended after picking his second booking of the Nations League in the 2-2 draw against Iceland. Jordan James is also suspended, leaving concerns over central midfielder with Aaron Ramsey and Ethan Ampadu ruled out of the squad and Joe Allen not fit enough to make the matchday group against Iceland, having reversed his international retirement to make a call-up.

Montenegro striker Milutin Osmajic is also suspended after picking up a booking in his nation’s 1-0 defeat against Turkey on Friday. The Preston player is serving an eight-match ban for biting Blackburn’s Welsh defender Owen Beck during a Championship clash last month.

Possible line-ups

Wales: Ward; Roberts, Rodon, Davies, Williams; Sheehan, Cooper; Burns, Wilson, Thomas; Moore

Montenegro: Mijatovic; Marusic, Vujacic, Sipcic, Radunovic; Bakic, Vukotic, Jankovic; Krstovic, Camaj; Jovetic