Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Harry Wilson maintained his scoring streak for Wales as a 1-0 Nations League win over Montenegro saw manager Craig Bellamy create Welsh football history.

Bellamy became the first Wales manager to be unbeaten in his first four games as his side stayed two points behind Group B4 leaders Turkey, 4-2 winners in Iceland.

Wilson has found himself a bit-part player at Fulham this season, managing only 36 minutes in the Premier League.

But the 27-year-old’s influence has steadily grown on the Wales set-up, and he was on target again after scoring previously against Montenegro and Iceland.

By winning and dispatching a 36th-minute penalty, Wilson became the first Welshman to score in three successive games for his country since Gareth Bale at Euro 2016.

Wales were weakened by injury and suspension with banned pair Brennan Johnson and Jordan James joining injured trio Aaron Ramsey, Ethan Ampadu and Daniel James on the sidelines.

Bellamy had promised to make changes with the short turnaround in games and the final whistle in Reykjavik being less than 72 hours earlier, and was as good as his word.

open image in gallery Wales remain unbeaten under Craig Bellamy ( Getty Images )

Karl Darlow replaced Danny Ward in goal and Ben Cabango, David Brooks, Liam Cullen, Mark Harris, Josh Sheehan and Wes Burns were also promoted from the bench as Bellamy made seven alterations.

That meant there was still no starting spot for Joe Allen, who had reversed his decision in February 2023 to retire from international football and join this Wales camp.

The two teams had been involved in a chaotic fixture five weeks ago when Wales scored twice in the first three minutes to win 2-1 amid a Niksic deluge that led to events bordering on farce.

Montenegro - 74th in the world rankings and 45 places below Wales - showed enough defiance to suggest they might be an awkward proposition in Cardiff, despite failing to pick up any points from their opening three games.

But not withstanding an unfamiliar line-up, Wales dominated the first period and should have comfortably led by more than Wilson’s spot-kick.

The 27,326 crowd was slow to find its voice, but Burns should have celebrated his first Wales goal after Wilson’s delicious ball to the far post.

Brooks, who had started brightly despite a lack of game time at Bournemouth, fired low at Igor Nikic and the Montenegro goalkeeper excelled to deny Wilson.

open image in gallery Wales were frustrated for periods of the contest in Cardiff ( Getty Images )

Wales’ chances began to come and go at regular intervals: Harris failed to reach Neco Williams’ cross with the goal at his mercy, Cullen beat Nikic to a through ball but lifted over, and Brooks’ 25-yard effort was pushed aside.

Growing frustration finally ended when Wales worked a short corner routine and Wilson was felled by Vladimir Jovovic just inside the box.

Slovakian referee Filip Glova took his time to point to the spot, perhaps getting a nudge from his assistant, and Wilson calmly sent Nikic the wrong way to put Wales ahead.

Wilson was inches away from another after being set up by Harris and Montenegro sent on their veteran talisman Stevan Jovetic, once of Inter Milan and Manchester City, for the second half.

Jovetic’s arrival stirred Montenegro as fellow substitute Andrija Radulovic shook the crossbar from distance, and Allen arrived for his 75th cap to keep the back door closed.

Nathan Broadhead fluffed an opportunity and Williams saw a late free-kick saved, but Wales avoided the second-half concerns suffered during this campaign.

PA