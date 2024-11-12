Nathan Broadhead withdraws from Wales squad with teenager Charlie Crew called up
Leeds teenager Crew made his Wales against Gibraltar in June.
Ipswich striker Nathan Broadhead has withdrawn from the Wales squad for Nations League fixtures against Turkey and Iceland and replaced by teenager Charlie Crew.
Broadhead was absent from the Ipswich matchday squad for Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League win win at Tottenham.
Ipswich said Broadhead was staying in Suffolk during the international break due to a minor groin problem.
Cardiff-born Crew made his Wales debut in June against Gibraltar just before his 18th birthday.
Crew made his Leeds debut against Plymouth earlier this month.
“Leeds United Academy star Charlie Crew has received a call up to the Wales senior squad, ahead of their fixtures against Turkey and Iceland,” the Sky Bet Championship club said on their official website.
“The midfielder played 75 minutes yesterday against Birmingham’s U21s, and will now link up with fellow team-mates Karl Darlow, Joe Rodon and Dan James in Craig Bellamy’s Wales camp.”
Wales play Turkey in Kayseri on Saturday, trailing the Group B4 leaders by two points heading into the final round of Nations League fixtures.
Bellamy’s side finish their campaign against Iceland in Cardiff three days later.
Wales will contest the Nations League play-offs in March should they finish group runners-up behind Turkey.