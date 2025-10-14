Harry Wilson wants ‘massive’ home advantage for Wales in World Cup play-offs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Wilson says home advantage in the World Cup play-offs is “massive” as Wales aim to improve their chances of reaching next summer’s finals.

Welsh hopes of automatic qualification were effectively ended by Belgium’s 4-2 victory in Cardiff on Monday as the Red Devils seized control of Group J.

Belgium require only three points from closing games against Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein to win the group, leaving Wales and North Macedonia in a battle for second spot.

North Macedonia are three points above Wales, but have played a game more, and the two teams meet in the final round of fixtures at Cardiff City Stadium on November 18.

Wales visit bottom-placed Liechtenstein three days before that game, and Craig Bellamy’s side need a six-goal victory in Vaduz to overhaul North Macedonia’s superior goal difference.

Finishing second in the group would be a huge benefit to Wales – who are almost certainly guaranteed a play-off spot in March through their Nations League results last year – as the semi-final would definitely be at home rather than away.

“It’s massive,” said Fulham forward Wilson, who featured in the 2022 World Cup play-off victories over Austria and Ukraine in Cardiff.

“The last World Cup showed how important those two home games were.

“It won’t be easy. North Macedonia have showed what a difficult team they are.

“They’ve drawn twice with Belgium and once against us. When they come here next month we need to show that we’re really on top form.”

Wales’ destiny as far as automatic qualification was concerned was in their own hands before the Belgium defeat.

Joe Rodon’s header gave them the perfect start, but Belgium ran out worthy winners as Kevin De Bruyne scored twice from the spot with Thomas Meunier and Leandro Trossard also on target.

Nathan Broadhead gave Wales late hope to make the score 3-2, but Trossard finished the game almost instantly.

“We had a real energy going into this game,” said Wilson, who will miss the Liechtenstein tie through suspension after receiving a second yellow card in the campaign.

“It was back in our hands and we wanted to make the most of that.

“We started exactly how we wanted to but the (first) penalty decision flipped the game.

“We scored five goals against Belgium in two games and have not got a point.

“Do you class yourself as unlucky? Or does it show if we get it right what a good team we are? Or if we’re not there what a good team they are?

“It’s fine margins when you’re playing against these top teams, but now it’s on to next month.”