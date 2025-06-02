Harry Wilson eyes more history against Belgium 12 years on from Wales debut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Wilson has targeted another slice of history against Belgium 12 years on from becoming Wales’ youngest-ever player in Brussels.

Wales face a World Cup qualifying double-header this week with Friday’s home game against Liechtenstein preceding their daunting Group J trip to Belgium three days later.

The Dragons have not won in eight previous visits to Belgium – losing five and drawing three – in a fixture stretching all the way back to 1949.

“The Liechtenstein game is first and international football has shown many times over the years that there are no easy games,” said Wilson, who finished the season in fine form at Fulham after recovering from a fractured foot and a 10-week lay-off.

“Although on paper people will think we should win that game comfortably, we still have to go out there and perform.

“For us to look ahead to Belgium before getting that game done would be silly, but going into this camp six points is definitely the aim.”

Wilson beat Gareth Bale’s record to become Wales’ youngest-ever player at the age of 16 years and 207 days against Belgium in October 2013.

“It was by far the biggest stadium I’d ever played in,” said Wilson, who will win his 61st cap against Liechtenstein in Cardiff.

“That struck me immediately walking out before the game.”

“(Eden) Hazard and (Kevin) De Bruyne were playing for them and for a young lad to be sitting there thinking ‘I could be sharing the pitch with them’ was amazing.

“When (Wales manager Chris) Coleman turned round and gave me the nod that I was going on it was a mixture of nerves and excitement.

“I can’t really remember too much about being on the pitch, but I came on at 1-0 down and we drew 1-1, so I’ll take a little bit of credit for that.”

Wales famously beat Belgium 3-1 in the quarter-finals at Euro 2016 and the two countries have been regular opponents over the last decade or so.

So much so that De Bruyne once labelled playing Wales “boring”, claiming: “I think half of my international career has been against Wales.”

Recent contests have been close affairs with both nations recording two wins each and sharing four draws since Wilson’s debut game.

“We have shown over the years that we are a good team,” said Wilson, who scored against Belgium during a World Cup qualifier in 2021.

“But to have a record as good as that against a nation who have had a golden era over the last 10 to 15 years is an amazing feat.”

Wales resume their World Cup qualifying campaign having picked up four points in March from a 3-1 home victory over Kazakhstan and a 1-1 draw in North Macedonia.