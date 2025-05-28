Wales hand 18-year-old Ronan Kpakio surprise call-up after just one league start

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cardiff City defender Ronan Kpakio has received a shock Wales call-up after making just one league start for the Bluebirds.

The right-back – who only turned 18 on Sunday and has captained Wales several times at youth level – has been named in Craig Bellamy’s 27-strong squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Belgium.

Kpakio signed his first professional contract last July and made his Cardiff debut in the Carabao Cup a month later.

His first Championship appearance came as a second-half substitute against Sheffield United in December, but he missed several months of the season after having leg surgery in January.

He made his full league debut for Cardiff at Norwich on the final day of the campaign.

Kpakio and Charlie Crew have both been included by boss Bellamy after featuring in last week’s Wales training camp in Cardiff and Spain.

Leeds midfielder Crew spent the second half of the season on loan at Doncaster and helped Rovers to League Two title success.

open image in gallery Ethan Ampadu returns from injury ( PA )

The 18-year-old won his first cap in a friendly against Gibraltar last summer.

Key pair Ethan Ampadu and Harry Wilson return to the international fold after missing Wales’ opening two World Cup qualifiers in March through injury.

Captain Aaron Ramsey remains unavailable after undergoing hamstring surgery in March.

The recently-retired Joe Allen, Kai Andrews and Tom Lawrence are absent after being involved against Kazakhstan and North Macedonia two months ago.

open image in gallery Aaron Ramsey is absent after undergoing hamstring surgery ( PA )

Wales currently sit second in Group J after beating Kazakhstan 3-1 at home and drawing 1-1 in North Macedonia.

The Dragons host group minnows Liechtenstein on 6 June and play Belgium in Brussels three days later.

Group favourites Belgium have yet to begin their campaign, having been involved in Nations League action in March.

Wales squad: K Darlow (Leeds), D Ward (Leicester), A Davies (Sheff Utd), N Williams (Nottingham Forest), J Dasilva (Coventry), C Roberts (Burnley), R Kpakio (Cardiff), B Davies (Tottenham), C Mepham (Sunderland, on loan from Bournemouth), B Cabango (Swansea), J Rodon (Leeds), J Sheehan (Bolton), C Crew (Doncaster, on loan from Leeds), E Ampadu (Leeds), J James (Rennes), O Cooper (Swansea), H Wilson (Fulham), D Brooks (Bournemouth), S Thomas (Nantes, on loan from Huddersfield), L Cullen (Swansea), N Broadhead (Ipswich), L Koumas (Stoke, on loan from Liverpool), R Matondo (Hannover, on loan from Rangers), K Moore (Sheff Utd), M Harris (Oxford), B Johnson (Tottenham), D James (Leeds).

PA