A former Wales international who played over 100 times for the Women’s national team, as well as representing the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Reading in the WSL, has been accused of taking thousands of pounds without repayment or fulfilling what the money was paid for.

Natasha Allen-Wyatt - during her playing days known as Natasha Harding - still uses her maiden name for the Tash Harding Academy, which offers one-to-one coaching sessions for young children.

However, BBC Sport conducted an investigation and reported that parents and businesses have claimed the sessions were paid for but never took place, cancelled multiple times and in many cases never refunded.

Some have contacted the police over the matter, the report states, after the former footballer, who retired in 2023, “warned them she would take action against them if they complained on social media”.

In addition, it is alleged in the same report that several teammates lent money to Allen-Wyatt, nee Harding, which she did not pay back - leading to her exclusion from the Wales international squad in 2022.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) released a statement on behalf of players, staff and the organisation itself saying the alleged actions were “extremely disappointing” and “do not represent us as a squad or our values”, while also asking families affected to contact police over “potential illegal activity”.

BBC’s investigation concludes that while the Tash Harding Academy does fulfil sessions with some youngsters, they had spoken to both “parents and businesses who say they paid money for services, or for returns on investments, that did not materialise”.

As well as money lent by teammates, the allegations include a sum of £3770 which was raised through a charity skydive which was never turned over to at least two charities, with a third unable to verify.

Several parents reported their child or children taking part in an initial academy session before paying for a number of full sessions, only for cancellations and a lack of communication to never see them occur, with between £180 and £975 paid out in each instance.

Additionally, companies and social organisations appear to have paid substantial sums in return for services or payment which has not appeared to materialise, with one business owner claiming he paid £10,000 in investments and loans in return for a 48% stake of the Academy, but has received less than £500 back.

Responding to the BBC, Ms Allen-Wyatt said the Academy was still operating “delivering local sessions” and that some sessions had been cancelled due to a car accident, a hen party and wedding and other “circumstances beyond [her] control”, with refunds agreed with some parents and paid to others.

The Academy’s Instagram account is now private, while a Facebook page has been dormant for over a year. LinkedIn and X accounts appear to have been deactivated.