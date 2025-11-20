Wales to host Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the World Cup qualifying play-off semi-finals in March.

Craig Bellamy’s side secured their place by finishing second behind Belgium in qualifying Group J and will be the home team for the one-off match.

Should Wales win, they will face either Italy or Northern Ireland for a place at the finals in North America next summer.

Northern Ireland, who qualified through the Nations League, have been handed the difficult task of travelling to Italy for their play-off semi-final.

The stakes are high for the Azzurri, who have failed to qualify for the last two World Cups.

The Republic of Ireland, who booked their spot in dramatic fashion thanks to a last-gasp victory over Hungary, will play away in the Czech Republic in their semi-final.

The winner of that match will take on either Denmark or North Macedonia.

The chances of both Wales and the Republic were improved by the news they will host play-off finals should they win their first match.

The contests will take place on March 26 and 31.

Four of the remaining qualifiers will come from Europe, with one of Ukraine, Sweden, Poland and Albania coming through path B, while path C features Turkey, Romania, Slovakia and Kosovo.

The draw was also made for the inter-confederation play-offs, from which the final two teams for the 48-strong finals will come.

Jamaica, who missed out on automatic qualifying to Curacao, will take on New Caledonia, with the winner facing the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the final.

Bolivia and Suriname, meanwhile, will clash for the right to face Iraq.