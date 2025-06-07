Connor Roberts: Wales will go toe-to-toe with any team under Craig Bellamy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Connor Roberts says Wales are heading into their crunch World Cup qualifier against Belgium driven on by a change of mindset under Craig Bellamy.

Wales boss Bellamy has overseen a dramatic improvement in fortunes since succeeding Rob Page, with the Dragons currently sitting top of their qualifying group for next summer’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Monday’s World Cup qualifier against Belgium in Brussels marks the 12-month anniversary of their last defeat – a 4-0 beating in Slovakia that marked the end of the Page era.

Bellamy has embarked on a nine-game unbeaten run since taking charge – by far the best start of any Wales manager – and has promised to go on the attack against group favourites Belgium at the King Baudouin Stadium.

“Yes. Straightforward answer,” Roberts said when asked if Wales were profiting from a mindset change under Bellamy.

“The manager has come in – and obviously I know him from his time at Burnley – and we will go toe-to-toe with any team.

“I’m not saying we’ll win every single game but one thing is for sure, we are one as a team.

“As the Wales national team, we will give everything, and do the right things to try and win every game we play.”

Former Wales captain Bellamy has spoken at length about the demanding playing style he has introduced since his appointment last July.

It is a high-pressing and high-energy possession game with the aim to dominate possession and win the ball back as soon as it is lost.

Roberts said: “It’s massively enjoyable for everyone. None more so than me having been here quite a while, and trying to play the way I know how to after being at Burnley.

“If you win games and put in good performances you will enjoy it.”

Wales moved clear at the top of Group J after beating Liechtenstein 3-0 in Cardiff on Friday.

Goals from Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson and Kieffer Moore completed a routine victory after Liechtenstein, ranked 205th out of the 210 teams in world football, had held out for 39 minutes.

Wales hold a two-point lead from North Macedonia after taking seven points from their opening three World Cup qualifiers.

Belgium began their campaign on Friday with a 1-1 draw in North Macedonia after conceding a late equaliser.

Roberts said: “We just have to concentrate on ourselves, go into every game to try and win, and that will be exactly the same against Belgium.

“Of course it’s a big switch (from playing against Liechtenstein) but we have to keep being ourselves and not change.

“Why can’t we go there and dominate and put in a really good performance? That is the aim, that is the plan, and hopefully we can achieve that.”