Vitor Pereira emotional at likely departures after Wolves draw with Brentford

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira admitted he felt emotional after some players said their goodbyes in the changing room following a 1-1 draw with Brentford on the last day of the season.

Brentford came into the match with slight hopes of qualifying for Europe but needed to win and hope results elsewhere went their way.

Bryan Mbeumo’s first-half strike increased those chances at half-time but Wolves knocked on the door for an equaliser and Mark Flekken produced five saves before he was beaten by a stunning first-time Marshall Munetsi effort which flew into the top corner.

After the game, the players came on to the pitch with their families and both Nelson Semedo and Matheus Cunha went up to the Sir Jack Hayward stand with what looked to be a final goodbye to the supporters.

Semedo is out of contract and has yet to sign a four-year deal which has been offered to him, while Cunha has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Pereira said: “This is a group of players, maybe the best group that I worked with until now. We don’t know if the players that will leave, maybe some of them will leave but we want to keep the base. Maybe the last game from some of them.

“We start to speak, the emotions come. I cannot leave my players without a big hug before the holidays.

“You saw the same (Cunha saying goodbye), Nelson too. I don’t know. But what is important, and what I said to them I will keep them in my heart and wish them the best.

“Sometimes in our life we need to make decisions, if they decide for another way I wish them the best and will keep them in my heart and I’m very grateful for what they did in the last months.”

Wolves have claimed 10 wins from 22 games since Pereira walked through the door at Molineux and has helped turn their season around after being left adrift in the relegation zone before Christmas.

Asked how his first season has gone, Pereira said: “Fantastic. This is not only because I’m a manager in the best league in the world but the connection with the people.

“They make me feel part of the family since the first day and this is what I said to my players and staff. We are very grateful for the support they gave us. Next season we must come with recharged energy to do better.”

A draw at Molineux meant Brentford missed out on Europe next season but ensured they finished in the top 10 for a second time since they got promoted in 2021.

Thomas Frank said: “Before the season if you said we finished 10th, people would’ve said it’s impressive and there’s probably a few clubs below us who would take top 10. It’s impressive two times in four seasons we have finished in top 10.

“We have scored a record number of goals for us, a front three who have scored 50 goals.

“To have a 20 goal goalscorer (Mbeumo) in the Premier League, two out of four seasons, a club who are not a top-three or four club, it’s something to be proud of.”