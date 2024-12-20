Vitor Pereira says managing in Premier League is what attracted him to Wolves

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Wolves’ new boss Vitor Pereira said the Premier League had been his target “for a long time” and he did not think twice after being offered the job.

Pereira, whose appointment was confirmed on Thursday after he had left his role at Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab, faced the media for the first time before Sunday’s crucial game at Leicester.

When asked why he chose Wolves, the 56-year-old former Porto and Olympiacos coach said: “Because it’s (the) Premier League and in my opinion the Premier League is the best in the world.

“It’s something that was my target for a long time. It means that I’m in the right place, with top, high-level players, high-level managers, organisations and I’m very happy to be here.

“I had some approaches from clubs in England but Wolves stepped forward to finish.

“I had a project in Saudi Arabia, at Al-Shabab, but with this opportunity you cannot think two times and I’m here.”

Pereira, who won the Portuguese Primeira Liga title with Porto in 2012 and 2013 plus the Greek Super League with Olympiacos in 2015, faces a tough task at Molineux.

Wolves sacked Gary O’Neil after Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to Ipswich left them second bottom in the table, five points from safety, and if they lose on Sunday they will fall eight points behind Leicester.

Pereira’s previous clubs as manager include Al-Ahli, Fenerbahce, 1860 Munich and Brazilian clubs Corinthians and Flamengo.

“I have had different experiences with different levels of players and leagues but this is important. I’m sure everything will help me to do my job,” he said.

“Of course it is a responsibility, but a good responsibility. Now is the time to give confidence to them, to guide them like a tactical GPS. To put them in the same direction, to connect them and to face with confidence, to play with courage.”

When asked about the importance of Sunday’s match at Leicester, Pereira said: “I think every game in the Premier League is very important.

“A good result brings confidence and this is important for us in this moment. We came with an idea, with a style to play and the results will bring them the confidence to believe in the idea.”

Pereira, who said the club “were open” to strengthening in January once he has evaluated his players, must first resolve his squad’s disciplinary issues.

Matheus Cunha has been charged with misconduct after an ugly confrontation with a member of Ipswich’s security staff following Saturday’s defeat and Rayan Ait-Nouri was sent off in the tunnel after clashing with Liam Delap.

Similar chaotic scenes following the previous defeat at West Ham led to Mario Lemina losing his captaincy after he had wrestled Jarrod Bowen to the ground.

On Cunha’s availability for Sunday, Pereira added: “I’m not sure because we haven’t decided. He is an important player in our team.”