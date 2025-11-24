Former Liverpool coach and Jurgen Klopp disciple appointed Swansea manager
Vitor Matos has been appointed as Swansea City’s new manager
Former Liverpool coach Vitor Matos has been appointed as Swansea City’s new head coach on a four-year contract.
Matos was an integral figure of Jurgen Klopp’s backroom staff, joining the Reds in October 2019 as an elite development coach and helping the club to a first Premier League title in 30 years.
He left Liverpool along with Klopp in May 2024 - the same month he was issued his Uefa Pro Licence - and went on to join the German’s assistant coach Pep Lijnders when the now-Manchester City coach took charge of Red Bull Salzburg.
The 37-year-old was most recently in charge of Portuguese side Maritimo, who provided him his first job in management, and will take charge of his first game as Swans boss in Tuesday's Championship clash against Derby.
Swansea chief executive Tom Gorringe said: "We spoke to a range of candidates and Vitor was the clear stand-out with a cohesive plan of how to take our squad forward and improve.
"Vitor has spent over a decade working at elite clubs and has been a trusted figure for some of the best coaches operating in the modern game.
"He is committed to playing an attacking brand of football, and to developing players technically and tactically, and we are sure supporters are going to enjoy watching his Swansea team in action."
Swansea said interim boss Darren O'Dea had departed the club along with Richard Stearman.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments