Ronald Koeman fumes after Virgil van Dijk sent off before Netherlands’ key clash with Germany

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman was left frustrated after his captain Virgil van Dijk was sent off in Netherlands’ 1-1 draw with Hungary.

The manager said he will not call up a replacement for the suspended captain Van Dijk ahead of a vital trip to Germany on Monday, but was left perplexed by the defender’s sending off in the Nations League game.

Van Dijk received two yellow cards in three minutes late in the second half, the first for dissent and the second a foul which was a straightforward booking.

That first card has left Koeman puzzled as Van Dijk protested after Donyell Malen was brought down as he surged towards goal with the Dutch trailing their hosts 1-0.

“That moment was frustrating,” Koeman told the NOS. “I don’t understand it. I think we agreed that a captain can protest to a referee.

“That foul (on Malen) was good for a red card. There was no intention at all to play the ball. That Virgil then takes that second card is not convenient. He knows that himself.”

Koeman confirmed he will not add to his squad for the trip to Germany, who head Nations League Group A3 with seven points from three matches, two more points than the Netherlands.

It makes it a vital fixture in which the Dutch could rise to the top of the pool, or conversely be cut five points adrift with two games to play.

Koeman was left with a “reasonable feeling” after the draw in Budapest in which his side trailed to a first-half goal from Roland Sallai, but equalised late on through Denzel Dumfries, a goal that came after Van Dijk’s red card.

“We didn’t surrender, we went to play one-on-one and made the equaliser. Then they (Hungary) created some dangerous situations, but we defended well. That way you leave with a reasonable feeling.”

additional reporting by Reuters