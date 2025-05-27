Virgil van Dijk ‘praying for speedy recovery’ for those hurt in parade incident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is “praying for a speedy recovery” for those hurt after a car ploughed into a crowd following the Reds’ Premier League trophy parade in the city on Monday evening.

A 53-year-old man was arrested after a car struck several pedestrians on Water Street, close to where the parade had finished, with 50 people injured – including one child who was seriously hurt.

In a post on Instagram Stories, Van Dijk wrote: “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected. Praying for a speedy recovery for everyone who suffered injuries. We are all with you.”

Van Dijk’s post came after his former boss Jurgen Klopp, who attended Sunday’s final game of the season against Crystal Palace before watching Monday’s parade from a position on the Strand, close to where the incident would later occur on Water Street, offered support to those affected in his own post.

“My family and I are shocked and devastated,” Klopp wrote on Instagram. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are injured and affected. You’ll never walk alone.”

Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan said in a video posted on the club’s website: “This weekend was one of celebration, emotion and joy spread across the city in our entire fan base, and it ended in unimaginable scenes of distress with this appalling incident.

“I’d like to pay tribute to our emergency services and partner agencies – Merseyside Police, North West and St John Ambulance Services, and Merseyside Fire and Rescue – who dealt with the incident, and now our hospital staff across the city who are dealing with those who are injured, including tragically four children.

“I would also like to thank our supporters who witnessed this event and helped each other where they could.

“We continue to work with the emergency services and the local authorities to support their ongoing investigation and once again we would ask if anyone has any further information about the incident, please contact Merseyside Police.”

Liverpool’s local rivals Everton issued their own statement saying they were “deeply saddened by the horrific incident” and calling on anybody with information regarding it to contact Merseyside Police.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected at this incredibly difficult time and we extend our best wishes for a full recovery to those who were injured,” the statement read.

The King said he had been “deeply shocked and saddened” by the events in Liverpool.

“It is truly devastating to see that what should have been a joyous celebration for many could end in such distressing circumstances,” he said.

“At this heartbreaking time for the people of Liverpool, I know that the strength of community spirit for which your city is renowned will be a comfort and support to those in need.

“Our prayers and deepest sympathy are with all those who have been affected, and my special gratitude goes out to the first responders, emergency services personnel and other individuals who rushed to the aid of the injured.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales said they were “deeply saddened” by the scenes on Monday.

William, who is patron of the Football Association, and his wife Kate said in a personal message on social media: “We are deeply saddened by the scenes in Liverpool yesterday. What should have been a joyful celebration ended with tragedy.

“Our thoughts are with those who were injured and to the first responders and emergency services on the ground. W & C.”

Merseyside Police said the suspect was the driver of the car, white, British and from the Liverpool area, and added that it was not being treated as terrorism.

Footage of the incident circulating online appeared to show people in the crowd following Liverpool’s celebrations attempting to get close to the driver of the car, with one managing to open the driver’s car door.

Videos then appeared to show the driver close the car door before suddenly speeding up and veering into pedestrians on both sides of the crowded street.

Officers quickly surrounded the car as witnesses attempted to stop the driver, who was eventually detained by police.

The Prime Minister said he was in close contact with Liverpool metro mayor Steve Rotheram about the incident, adding: “Scenes of joy turned to utter horror and devastation, and my thoughts and the thoughts of the whole country are with all of those that are affected, those injured, which of course includes children, their families, their friends, the whole community, Liverpool fans everywhere.”

Sir Keir Starmer also said it was a “matter for the police” that they gave details about the man who was arrested.

Nick Searle, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer, said four people who were trapped under the car, including a child, were rescued by firefighters.

At a press conference late on Monday evening, Dave Kitchin from North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said 27 people were taken to hospital and 20 people were treated at the scene, with four children among the injured.

He said two of those taken to hospital, including one of the children, suffered serious injuries.