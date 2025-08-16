Virgil van Dijk says signing defender would ‘accelerate’ Liverpool improvement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Virgil van Dijk admits signing another defender would “accelerate” their immediate improvement but until the club go back into the market the hard work has to continue within the squad.

Just a couple of hours before the 4-2 win over Bournemouth, who exploited some of the weaknesses at the back highlighted by Crystal Palace in the Community Shield last weekend, the Reds announced the signing of Parma’s 18-year-old central defender Giovanni Leoni.

His six-year contract hints at the club’s expectation for him to be a longer-term success but what they would really like to do is bring in a Premier League-proven player to hit the ground running.

Liverpool have held talks with Palace about Marc Guehi, who is in the final year of his contract, but cannot agree on a fee.

With Newcastle and Arsenal to come before the end of the window, Liverpool captain Van Dijk said in the absence of a quick fix it was incumbent on the players to tighten up after twice being easily exposed.

“You can say you have to accelerate it (improvement) but that is down to the market. We have to focus on what’s here and now,” he said after seeing forgotten man Federico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah rescue three points for the champions’ title defence after allowing a 2-0 lead to slip.

“I think it (defensively) was much more improved than the last game but there is still work to do.

“The manager already said we are playing with a right-back (Jeremie Frimpong) who came from the Bundesliga, is 24 years old and is trying to get used to how we defend, we play with Milos (Kerkez) who is a very young full-back, very eager and full of energy, who is trying to get used to the way we play.

“It needs time, that’s absolutely normal, but we also played without our six, Ryan Gravenberch, who missed out (with suspension).

“We have to keep working, that’s the main thing, trying to keep clean sheets. We conceded two goals in a transition moment where we have to do better. That’s what we have to work on.”

Van Dijk, however, was happy to see new £69million striker Hugo Ekitike open his Premier League account, after his goal at Wembley last week, and Chiesa produce a moment which only endeared him more to fans desperate for him to do well after an injury-plagued first season.

“I’m glad he (Ekitike) scored his second in two games. I’m glad he has got off the mark in the Premier League and hopefully there is more to come,” he added.

“I think he settled pretty great in the team in general, we all know the life of a striker – you can score and everything is rainbows and sunshine – and you don’t and it’s a different world.

“He just has to keep his head down, scoring and making assists, and be impressive in defending and attacking and see what the season brings for him.”

On Chiesa, he added: “Fede is an amazing character, he works so hard and has been unlucky with injuries but we are all here for him and we all know what kind of impact he could have.

“He’s a great character and we all love him, I think everyone can see that, and he’s loved by the fans, and to produce moments like he has today is something we all want to see.”