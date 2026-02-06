Virgil van Dijk: Pundits have ‘duty of responsibility’ to new generation of players and shouldn’t ‘bully’ them

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Virgil van Dijk believes pundits have a “duty of responsibility” to the new generation of footballers and should not give in to the temptation of lambasting players for clicks.

Liverpool captain Van Dijk has spoken out about media criticism this season and was involved in a back and forth with former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, confronting the now-pundit over his comments on air after Liverpool beat Real Madrid in the Champions League.

At 34, the seasoned defender says he can handle scrutiny but fears the growing impetus on social media viriality could lead to younger players from becoming unnecessary engulfed by online criticism, sparked by scathing words from pundits.

Speaking to one of Sky Sports’ most prominent football personalities Gary Neville, Van Dijk said: “For me personally, I can deal with it, but I'm a bit worried for the next generation. I feel like the ex-top players have a responsibility to the new generation.

"Criticism is absolutely normal and part of the game, and I think it should stay that way. But sometimes criticism also goes into being clickbait, saying things to provoke things, and without thinking about the repercussions for a mental side of players, and especially the younger generation, who are constantly on social media.

"You can say, 'yeah, you shouldn't be on social media' - that's what I've mentioned [to them] loads of times.

"There is always this thing of when you play a good game, younger players check all the positive praises, but when you have a worse game, and you're getting bullied all over social media, or you're getting bad criticism, it can really affect you.

“I've seen that in certain players in the past, and currently as well, because it's just not easy. It's going to get worse and worse, because the platforms nowadays, with the clickbait and the headlines, everyone is on it constantly.

"I feel like especially the ex-pros, top players, who have been through everything as well, they have this responsibility of protecting a little bit of that side as well. That's something maybe to look at."

Liverpool have come under heavy criticism this term for their dismal title defence, which sees the club in sixth place after endured their worst patch of form in over 70 years earlier in the season.

Van Dijk recognises the scrutiny towards his side is warranted but highlights that poor performances should not open the door for malicious comments.

Liverpool have come under heavy criticism this season ( PA Wire )

"Criticism for the season we are having is well-deserved because of the way we have been playing at times, the way we have been losing games on the bounce, that's not the standard we set, especially last year,” he added.

"But you have criticism and you have disrespect. I've got asked the question asked last week about do I think the disrespect is well-deserved, and I don't know, because I don't read it at all times.

His manager Arne Slot has found himself under pressure in his role, less than a year on from guiding Liverpool to a record-equalling 20th Premier League title.

But Van Dijk insists the club are not panicking, saying: "We are in a process of things, and it takes time. From what I know, Liverpool is not a club of making rash decisions and they trust the process.

"But I know how the world works. I know the pressure that managers are under, and they are held responsible and accountable for the results we are getting.

"I still feel that it's a process. In my eyes, he deserves the respect and the chance to make sure that this process is going to end in a positive way."