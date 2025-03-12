Virgil van Dijk provides contract update after possible final Champions League game for Liverpool

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Virgil van Dijk said he has “no idea” if he will still be a Liverpool player next season as the clock continues to run down on a potential new contract despite “conversations behind the scenes”.

The Liverpool captain has been in talks with the club about a new deal and said they are still ongoing, but are no nearer a resolution.

The centre-back is out of contract in the summer – as are Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, meaning Liverpool risk losing three of their most valuable players on free transfers – and turns 34 before next season starts. Van Dijk said talks about a new deal were “not on hold” but that nothing had changed.

He explained: “If there is news, guys, you will know it. I don’t even know myself. Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it. At the moment, I don’t even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face.”

The £75m signing said he was unsure if he played his last Champions League game for the club in Tuesday’s penalty shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

“I have no idea,” he said. “I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely. I have no idea at the moment.”

Van Dijk was full of praise for Paris Saint-Germain, who were unlucky to find themselves 1-0 down after the first leg at the Parc des Princes, but rallied at Anfield to book their place in the quarter-finals.

He said: “They are the best team we have faced so far. We still created good chances against them. They are doing very well. They have created a very good team, the manager and recruitment, they make it very difficult.”

Van Dijk urged Liverpool to channel their disappointment from their crushing Champions League last-16 exit to win the Carabao Cup against Newcastle on Sunday, though he felt it will be difficult, given the circumstances.

He added: “There are 10 games left, not many, and there are two big prizes we can still get. We are going to give it everything. We have to feel the disappointment but from [now] it is about recovery. Be ready for a good one. If we bring this intensity in Wembley with our fans, then I am positive. I am always positive.

“But I am really looking forward to being back out there. All of the fans want to celebrate [winning] it. But it will be difficult, any final is difficult.”