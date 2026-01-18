Virgil van Dijk expected to hold Liverpool players’ meeting after Burnley draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is expected to hold another players’ meeting on Monday to address the issues which are threatening to derail their bid for Champions League qualification.

Van Dijk was angry at the sloppiness which allowed Burnley to equalise in the 1-1 draw at Anfield in a game they were never really a threat in apart from a five-minute spell in the second half.

The Dutchman was so annoyed he was unusually quick to leave the dressing room following more dropped points – the first time since 2008 Liverpool have drawn four successive league matches – to speak to waiting reporters.

But it will be Monday’s chat at the training ground which will be more significant as, for the second time this season, Van Dijk will ask questions of the players as he did after defeat to Manchester United in October in the middle of a run of nine defeats in 12 matches.

“I’m frustrated that after 60 minutes we started to become sloppy and it’s not the first time,” he said as preparations begin for a significant Champions League trip to Marseille.

“It’s been spoken about already but we have to address it again apparently and Monday will be a big one for it because Wednesday will be a very difficult game over there not only because of the atmosphere but it’s against a (Roberto) De Zerbi team who make it very difficult for you.

“It’s not about me addressing it, it is about how can we solve it because we all want to win games and we had plenty of chances to do so (against Burnley).”

The result brought jeers from large parts of Anfield as Liverpool missed the opportunity to close the gap to second-placed Manchester City to five points to leave them fourth by only a point with Manchester United, Chelsea, Brentford, Sunderland and Newcastle all within striking distance.

“I don’t like boos from my own fans,” was Van Dijk’s short response.

However, in relation to the race for fourth place he admitted a continued failure to take their chances would make it a tough ask.

“I don’t look at the rest. We have to just look at ourselves and if we play like we did – even by creating chances in the last half an hour of today – then it will be difficult so we have to improve ourselves rather than looking at the others,” he added.

Dominik Szoboszlai crashed a penalty against the crossbar before Florian Wirtz’s fourth goal in six matches appeared to pave the way for Arne Slot’s side to exert their dominance.

But despite 32 shots they failed to get the crucial second and Marcus Edwards equalised with Burnley’s only effort on target in the 65th minute.

Mohamed Salah is set to return next week, although whether he is available for Marseille having lost a third-place play-off in the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday remains to be seen.

Salah’s departure a month ago came after a fall-out with Slot, having accused the club of “throwing him under the bus” after the team’s poor results saw him dropped to the bench.

“Obviously with his quality he can win games and have good results,” said Van Dijk.

“Mo is a very important member of our squad on and off the pitch. Unfortunately he couldn’t get to the final of the AFCON but when he is back he needs to help us.”