A man has been found guilty of racially abusing Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior and been given a suspended prison sentence by a Spanish court.

Real Madrid released an official statement on Thursday afternoon revealing that the unnamed male was found guilty by a magistrate’s court in Palma de Mallorca of directing racist insults at Vini Jr during the match between Mallorca and Real Madrid on February 5, 2023.

The accused was guilty of two crimes against moral integrity, aggravated by having acted with racist motives, towards the Brazilian winger and also against then-Villarreal player Samu Chukwueze, who suffered similar insults at the Mallorca Son Moix Stadium by the same person, two weeks later.

During the Mallorca v Real Madrid game, supporters could be heard in video calling Vinicius Jr a monkey.

The statement confirmed that the judge sentenced the man to 12 months in prison, with the jail sentence suspended on the condition that he apologises and shows his remorse with a letter to Vini Jr and participates in an equal treatment and anti-discrimination programme.

He has also been banned from football stadiums holding LaLiga or Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) matches for a period of three years

Vinicius Jr was subjected to horrific abuse during a match against Mallorca ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“This is the third criminal conviction handed down in recent months for racist insults received by Real Madrid players,” said the Real Madrid statement. “Real Madrid will keep working to protect the club’s values and erradicate any racist behaviour in the world of football and sport.”

Vinicius Jr has repeatedly spoken up denouncing racism at football matches in Spain.

A minor who racially insulted Real midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in April this year and threw water bottles at him has also apologised and shown repentance, the club said.

The youth has been banned from stadiums for one year, will take part in educational activities proposed by the prosecutor’s office and will pay a fine of €7,001, with €4,000 for the racist insults and €3,001 for throwing objects.