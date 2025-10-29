Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Vinicius apologises to Real Madrid fans for controversial reaction to El Clasico sub

Vinicius said he had apologised to his team-mates in private following his angry reaction to being substituted against Barcelona

Jamie Braidwood
Wednesday 29 October 2025 09:37 EDT
Alonso vs. Vinicius - Will the relationship last?

Vinicius Jr has issued a public apology to Real Madrid fans following his angry reaction to being substituted in Sunday’s El Clasico win over Barcelona.

The Brazil international stormed straight down the tunnel and appeared to have words for his manager Xabi Alonso after being brought off in the 71st minute.

And while the 25-year-old said in his statement that he had apologised to his Madrid team-mates and club president Florentino Perez, there was no mention of Alonso.

The forward was angry to have been brought off in the 71st minute
The forward was angry to have been brought off in the 71st minute (REUTERS)

As he stormed off, the forward was reportedly caught on broadcast cameras saying: "Always me! I'm leaving the team. It's better if I leave, I'm leaving."

Vinicius has been substituted before full-time on several occasions this season, which is Alonso’s first campaign in charge after replacing Carlo Ancelotti in the summer.

“Today I want to apologise to all the Madridistas for my reaction when I was substituted in the Clasico,” Vinicius said on Wednesday.

“Just as I have already done in person during today's training, I also want to apologie again to my teammates, the club, and the president.

“Sometimes passion gets the better of me because I always want to win and help my team.

“My competitive character stems from the love I feel for this club and everything it represents.

Vinicius walks past Alonso after his substitution
Vinicius walks past Alonso after his substitution (AFP via Getty Images)

“I promise to keep fighting every second for the good of Real Madrid, as I have done since the first day.”

Alonso revealed after the 2-1 win over Barcelona that Vinicius’s reaction to the substitution would be “talked about” internally.

Vinicius emerged from the tunnel at full-time to take part in the heated scenes that followed Pedri’s red card and had to be pulled away from Barcelona players.

“I interpret it with normality. We don't have to make too much of it,” Alonso said. “It's the tension of the moment, for them and us. These scuffles have always happened.”

