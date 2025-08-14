Viktor Gyokeres transfer was not linked to Stockholm shooting, says agent
Reports in Sweden claimed police were looking into whether the shooting was connected to a plot to extort commission fees from Gyokeres’ £64m move
An agent involved in Viktor Gyokeres’ transfer to Arsenal has denied claims that a shooting in Stockholm was linked to a plot to extort commission fees from his £64m move.
Gunshots were fired at a semi-detached house in Huddinge, south of Stockholm, on Saturday night, but nobody was hurt.
It was later reported in a Swedish newspaper that local police were investigating the possibility that the incident was connected to an extortion attempt involving the relatives of a football agent over the fee received from Gyokeres’ transfer from Sporting CP.
The striker’s switch to the Emirates made him the most expensive Swedish player ever, with a percentage of his transfer fee likely to have gone to his representative, as tends to happen when footballers change clubs.
The agent was reported to have made it known on social media that he worked on the move, but has rejected the notion that proceedings surrounding the transfer were motives behind the shooting.
The agent, who remained anonymous, told Swedish publication Dagens ETC: “This shooting is not directed at me. It has nothing to do with me or football. The information you have received is fortunately completely incorrect.”
Arsenal have been contacted for comment.
Gyokeres joined Arsenal last month from the Portuguese champions and is in line to make his Premier League debut against Manchester United on Saturday, after getting off the mark for the Gunners in their final pre-season game against Athletic Bilbao.
