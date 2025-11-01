Mikel Arteta: Arsenal’s first-half display at Burnley was one of the best

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta said his side’s first-half display in a comfortable 2-0 win at Burnley was “one of the best we have played” as they extended their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice struck first-half goals as the Gunners racked up a ninth straight win all competitions and fifth in the top flight.

Their interval lead would have been more commanding but for two saves from goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who twice denied Bukayo Saka.

Arteta said: “We started the game exceptionally well. I think the first half is one of the best that we’ve played, scored two goals, generated another two or three big chances and conceded nothing.

“And that was a platform, because in the second half we dropped the standards, especially with the ball, and with our intentions to play more forward. But again, defensively, we were exceptional.”

Burnley failed to lay a glove on the Londoners, with their first effort on goal coming through Florentino Luis’ header in the 73rd minute before substitute Marcus Edwards’ free-kick hit a post deep in stoppage time.

Gyokeres, who struck the opener from a corner as Arteta’s side also extended their league-leading set-piece goals tally this season, excluding penalties, to 12, was singled out by the Spaniard for special praise.

But the Sweden striker could be doubtful for Tuesday’s Champions League game in Prague after being replaced at half-time due to a muscle strain.

Arteta added: “I think it was one of the best games that he’s played (for us).

“Overall, his performance was exceptional, apart from the goal, and we had to take him off because he was feeling a little niggle, muscular.

“His high press, his positioning and his touches, his threading in behind, the way he linked play, the way he gets us from this situation to transition.

“He was in a really good moment. It’s a shame that he felt something.”

Burnley remain five points clear of the bottom three after their fifth league defeat of the season and boss Scott Parker felt the first goal was decisive.

Parker said: “We understood what we were up against, a top, top team with huge quality, and I thought we started the game really well.

“The (first) goal took the wind out of us a little bit in terms of the set-play goal, and we had worked a lot this week on that. But I think it took the edge off us a little bit.”

Parker said it was “so hard” to defend the Gunners at set-pieces, with Rice’s deliveries “on the money” and the likes of Gabriel a huge physical threat.

“If you don’t have those players, you probably don’t score as many as what Arsenal are scoring,” Parker added.

“You’ve got a delivery-taker that every single time you ask for it to be put back post, and the runs will be there, it goes back post.

“You ask it to be put front post, and the runs are there, and it gets put there. You’ve then also got the other element, the timing of the runs and the physicality of those runs.”