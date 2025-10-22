Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres ‘hungry’ for more goals after ending drought

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “hungry” Viktor Gyokeres says he is ready to answer manager Mikel Arteta’s call to carry his scoring momentum into the Premier League.

Gyokeres ended a seven-match goal drought with a quickfire brace in Arsenal’s 4-0 thrashing of Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

It took Gyokeres’ tally for his new club to five following his £58million transfer from Sporting Lisbon, where he scored 97 times in 102 appearances.

Speaking after the thumping win, Arteta challenged Gyokeres to keep the goals coming, with the north Londoners back in domestic action against Crystal Palace at the Emirates on Sunday.

And Gyokeres, 27, said: “I’m more hungry now. You always want to contribute with work rate and other stuff, but when you score goals as well, it’s a bit special. So that’s something I always want to do.

“The group we have and the spirit is something different and something very special.

“When you win games and you do these performances, it builds confidence in the team. The belief has to always be there, but of course this helps to boost it. We just want to keep going like this.”

Arsenal have won their three games in Europe so far with as many clean sheets.

Remarkably, Arteta’s men have conceded just three times – away at Liverpool and Newcastle and at home to Manchester City, with just one of those coming from open play – in their first 12 fixtures.

Goalkeeper David Raya, who has recorded five consecutive shutouts, said: “I give clean sheets the same credit as goals.

“If we’re keeping clean sheets, it’s going to make games easier to win. It’s really, really important for the whole team, not giving away that many chances and being very, very solid.

“The depth of the squad is incredible. We have a lot of players who can play in two, three or four positions.

“(Mikel) Merino came on as a striker (against Atletico), but he can play as a number six, eight, or as a number 10, and that is the variety that the boss has and he is using it to our advantage.

“It gives us an extra level in training and in games, because if you are not at it you can lose your spot and everybody is on board with that.”

Arsenal will head into this weekend’s round of league fixtures with a three-point cushion over second-placed Manchester City. Defending champions Liverpool are a further point off the pace.