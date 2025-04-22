Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof was forced to leave Old Trafford during a game after his son “split his entire head open” in an accident at home.

The incident occurred before United’s dramatic 5-4 win over Lyon, with Lindelof departing the ground at half-time having started the game on the bench.

Fellow United defender Noussair Mazraoui was also forced to leave Old Trafford to attend to a personal matter at the same time.

Speaking after the game, United boss Ruben Amorim had said that “both [issues arose] during the game and sometimes you don’t control these things. But everything is OK now.”

Lindelof’s wife Maja took to social media to explain the events behind a traumatic week for the family, detailing that the couple’s three-year-old son had fallen into a glass staircase.

“He had been chasing his big brother at home,” Maja said. “He had to have plastic surgery to put his forehead back together. He was put under anaesthetic.

“It is the first time I have experienced something like this happening with one of my children. It was incredibly unpleasant, and not something I want to experience again.

“He is a viking, and back to normal. Everyone was so worried, but he continues his life as if nothing has happened. The doctors say he will have a big scar on his forehead. But never mind — I’m just happy that it went so well,” she added.

Lindelof, who joined United in 2017 from Benfica, captained a much-changed United side in their 1-0 defeat to Wolves at the weekend, and made his 277th appearance for the club. However, the Sweden international is expected to leave Old Trafford in the summer when his contract expires.