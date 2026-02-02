VAR delay sparks outrage in Brazil as manager is left stunned after bizarre incident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A highly unusual VAR decision in Sunday’s Brazilian Super Cup has sparked fresh debate over the application of video technology in football, after a Flamengo player was sent off after half time for an incident that occurred before the break.

The extraordinary red card was issued to Flamengo’s Jorge Carrascal following vehement protests from Corinthians players, who alleged an elbow strike by Carrascal to Breno Bidon’s face just before the interval.

The Corinthians midfielder lay on the pitch for several minutes as his teammates called for a VAR review, which did not materialise.

Both teams headed to the dressing rooms believing the incident was closed.

However, referee Rafael Klein stunned spectators and players alike when he consulted the VAR booth after the second half had commenced, eventually ruling an act of aggression had occurred. The red card shown to the Colombian midfielder left Flamengo bewildered.

The decision provoked outrage among the Flamengo squad, who believed any review should have taken place during the first half. Corinthians went on to win the trophy 2-0, with goals from Gabriel Paulista and Yuri Alberto.

open image in gallery Filipe Luis was stunned by the VAR delay ( Getty Images )

"I had never seen that in my life," said Flamengo manager Filipe Luis, the former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid defender. "

“I don't know if it had ever happened anywhere else. The players waited on the pitch and headed to the dressing room as if the play had already been reviewed.

“We prepared the whole plan to play 11 against 11 and then that happens... I don't want to make excuses for the defeat, but I had never seen anything like it before."

The Brazilian FA (CBF) later attributed the unprecedented delay to electrical issues, stating that a power outage affected several stadium sectors during halftime, including the VAR control room, which remained inoperable for a significant period of the second half.

"Initially, the available images did not provide conclusive evidence, which is why the first half ended normally," the CBF explained in a statement.

"While the procedures were still ongoing, a new check allowed for clear identification of the infraction, which led to the recommendation for review so that the referee could evaluate and consequently send off the player."