Real Madrid’s LaLiga match at Valencia among games postponed due to floods

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has postponed LaLiga matches in the Valencian region this weekend after devastating floods hit the region.

Flash floods have claimed at least 95 lives in what has been the worst natural disaster to hit Spain this century.

The RFEF has decided no football will be played in the region this weekend, with Saturday’s top-flight matches between Valencia and Real Madrid and Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano among the games postponed..

An RFEF statement read: “It has been agreed to postpone matches that were to be played in professional and non-professional competitions, both in 11-a-side football and in indoor football.

“The sole judge for professional competitions and the sole judge for non-professional competitions of the RFEF have agreed this Thursday to postpone various matches that were to be held this weekend in the Valencian Community, seriously affected by the DANA (weather system) that has caused fatalities and numerous material damages due to flooding.

Spanish football has wanted to show its solidarity with those affected, especially with the relatives of those who have died in this natural disaster RFEF statement

“Beyond the postponements, Spanish football has wanted to show its solidarity with those affected, especially with the relatives of those who have died in this natural disaster.

“For this reason, all the matches played yesterday (Wednesday) in competitions organised by the RFEF were preceded by respectful minutes of silence.

“This circumstance will be repeated over the weekend.”