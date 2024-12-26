Jerry Yates ends scoreless run as Derby beat managerless West Brom

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jerry Yates scored for the first time in six matches to help Derby earn a much-needed 2-1 victory over managerless West Brom.

The Baggies suffered a late blow before Christmas when Carlos Corberan decided to vacate his position for Valencia, which gave interim head coach Chris Brunt just one day to prepare his team for the visit to Pride Park.

Derby went into the half-time break with a deserved lead courtesy of Yates’ fifth goal of the season and despite West Brom being second best throughout the half, they were denied by the woodwork on two separate occasions through Darnell Furlong and John Swift.

Mason Holgate’s own goal relieved the pressure inside Pride Park but those nerves returned when Grady Diangana pulled a goal back for the visitors.

Supporters watched on in hope lightning would not strike twice, following their late implosion against Luton last week, but the Rams held on for a second win in three.

Derby dominated the early stages and Nat Phillips was allowed to chest down and power one on target, but keeper Alex Palmer got down well to keep the score goalless early on.

West Brom’s first real foray forward almost ended up as a goal as Furlong got the ball out of his feet and drilled an effort off the post midway through the first period.

Derby cashed in on their dominance in the 28th minute as Yates collected a pass from Kenzo Goudmijn and aimed across Palmer with an effort which crashed off the inside of the post and into the back of the net.

West Brom were denied by the post for a second time in the half, this time Swift lining up a free-kick from 25 yards and pinging an effort past the despairing dive of Jacob Widell Zetterstrom but off the upright.

The Baggies almost levelled the game with the first bit of action after the interval but Callum Elder did well to get across and heroically block Tom Fellows’ shot.

West Brom started to grow in confidence and almost equalised – Mikey Johnston’s initial shot was blocked into the path of Alex Mowatt who let rip from outside the area but Widell Zetterstrom was equal to it.

Against the run of play, Derby doubled their lead. The Rams won the ball high up the field and Kayden Jackson found himself with space and decided to go for goal, but his strike bounced off Holgate and beyond the helpless Palmer.

West Brom reduced the deficit to one with just under 10 minutes to go – Fellows’ tricky footwork down the right got the better of Elder and he stood the ball up to the back stick where Diangana jumped highest to make it 2-1.

Karlan Grant went close to pulling West Brom level as he danced his way into the box but Widell Zetterstrom did well to deny the forward.