Arsenal bring in United States defender Jenna Nighswonger on WSL deadline day

Arsenal have announced the signing of United States defender Jenna Nighswonger from Gotham FC.

Coming in on transfer deadline day, the 24-year-old left-back, holder of 18 caps, is the first new addition to the Gunners’ squad since Renee Slegers was confirmed as head coach on a permanent basis on January 17.

Nighswonger said in a statement from Arsenal: “I’m so happy to be here. I’ve always wanted to play in England and joining such an historic football club is a dream come true.

“I want to win trophies with this club and help the team in any way possible. It’s an incredible feeling to be able to call myself an Arsenal player and I can’t wait to get started.”

Slegers said: “Jenna has had a great trajectory in the game and we’re delighted to bring her to Arsenal.

“Despite being only 24, she plays with great maturity and presence and knows what it takes to compete to win on the biggest stages at both domestic and national team level.

“Jenna is an important addition to our squad and I’m looking forward to getting started together.”

Nighswonger was part of the US squads that won the 2024 Concacaf Gold Cup and then, under boss Emma Hayes, gold at the Paris Olympics.

She has spent the last two years with Gotham FC, which included winning the National Women’s Soccer League Championship in 2023. She was also that season named the division’s Rookie of the Year.

Arsenal defender Laura Wienroither has joined Manchester City on loan for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old Austria international told her new club’s website: “I’m really happy to be here and relieved that everything is done now.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with people who have trust in me and believe in me.

“I just hope I can give the trust back and I’m really excited to get started.

“When you have the chance to sign for a big club I don’t think you have a lot to think about – at least I didn’t. I’ve always had a soft spot for Man City.”

Crystal Palace have signed Jamaica centre-back Allyson Swaby from AC Milan for an undisclosed fee.

Swaby, who has played top-flight football in the United States, France and Italy, joins the Eagles on a contract until June 2027.

“I’m super excited to be here,” Swaby, 28, told the Palace website. “I’m really looking forward to being able to step onto the pitch with the team and just get straight to work.”