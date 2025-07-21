India enjoy ‘epic crossover’ with visit to Man Utd

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United welcomed the India cricket team to Carrington on Sunday as part of “an epic crossover” between two of the world’s most followed sport teams.

The Red Devils opened pre-season with a 0-0 draw against Leeds on Saturday in Stockholm and welcomed some special guests to the training ground the following morning.

India are in town ahead of the key fourth Test against England getting under way at Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday, with their players and staff mixing with United counterparts at Carrington.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India called it “an epic crossover” in a post on X, which showed their team and the hosts mingling in one another’s shirts with personalised names.

India captain Shubman Gill said: “It’s very exciting to be able to meet top athletes in the world from another sport, to get to know their stories is very inspiring.

“You’re playing two different sports, but the mindset that you play with is most of the times very similar.”

Gill spoke with United skipper Bruno Fernandes about their respective roles, while head coach Gautam Gambhir chatted to counterpart Ruben Amorim.

“It was a nice interaction – what his ideology is towards team sport and what my ideology is towards team sport,” Gambhir said.

“The basic foundation of a team sport is very similar, where I feel that I think it’s the players that adapt to what the team needs rather than the team that adapts to a certain individual.

“That is the culture which we want to build.”

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav seemed to particularly enjoy the experience and picked Amorim’s brains about his approach for the new season.

“I was looking forward to talking to Ruben,” he said. “I’ve been following him from Sporting.

“I asked him few questions about the tactics, whether they’re going to stick with the 3-4-3 this season.

“I had a chance to chat to Casemiro about how I admire him as a player and, yeah, it was very nice.”

Yadav later posted a picture of him with the Portuguese on X with the caption: “Sharing football knowledge with the man who’s redefining the game.”

India arrive in Manchester trailing England 2-1 in the five-Test series, while United head to the United States for their pre-season tour on Tuesday.