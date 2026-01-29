Boss Unai Emery cheered by Aston Villa’s comeback Europa League victory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was happy with the way his side reacted to going two goals down after they clinched a place in the Europa League top two with a 3-2 victory over RB Salzburg.

Villa were already assured of a place in the last 16 and picked up their seventh win from eight games in the group phase but there was an injury scare as Ollie Watkins was forced off in the first half.

Karim Konate took advantage of Tyrone Mings’ error to give Salzburg a half-time advantage and Moussa Yeo’s flick doubled the lead as it looked like Villa would slip out of the top two.

But Morgan Rogers started the comeback in the 64th minute and Mings made amends for his earlier mistake to nod level before 19-year-old Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba completed the comeback with his first senior goal.

Emery was pleased with his side’s character but admitted the Premier League will take priority over Europe.

He told a press conference: “Europe always is difficult. It’s difficult to beat the opponents away and home.

“Today we faced a team needing to win to have a chance to qualify and their idea is to get a lot of duels always going forward and we struggled in the first and second half, losing 2-0.

“But, how we reacted is something like in the league in the process we have this year. Of course, (I’m) very happy (with) the performance collective and individual good things but other things we must try to avoid for the next matches.

“Overall (I’m) happy and today we used some young players – for them it’s very important to have chances to show their progress.

“This competition is very important. (The) priority is Premier League but this is (the) second objective. How we connected with (the) fans today…they created atmosphere, helping us – and we reacted because of the energy.”

Harvey Elliott was named in the starting line-up, his first appearance since October. If he plays 10 matches for Villa during his loan spell, it would trigger an obligation for Villa to buy him – which Emery has previously said will not happen.

The boss admitted the situation still has not changed when asked whether Elliott’s start against Salzburg has changed anything.

He added: “It is not changing. I told you yesterday it is not changing his situation.

“Today, he played and (it is) fantastic how he helped us, but it’s not changing our idea with him.”

Watkins was replaced by goalscorer Rogers in the 35th minute after he clutched his hamstring, which could add to Villa’s injury issues.

However, Emery is hopeful the injury is not as serious as first feared.

He explained: “He felt something, but not a lot. We will test him. Hopefully, we are thinking that is not a lot. I don’t know if he will be available for Sunday (at home to Brentford in the Premier League).”