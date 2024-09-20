Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says Ollie Watkins ‘100 per cent’ fit to face Wolves

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is fit to face Wolves on Saturday.

The England international came off in the second half of Villa’s debut Champions League win over Young Boys and was seen with an ice pack on his ankle.

But boss Unai Emery said Watkins will be “100 per cent” fit.

“He’s available 100 per cent to play,” Emery said at his pre-match press conference.

“He had some problems (niggles), like other players, but not relevant.

“He is, of course, sometimes stopping because you have to protect the players. But now he is completely 100 per cent.

“He’s now available tomorrow 100 per cent to play.”

Watkins has started every game this season, but has often been replaced by Jhon Duran, who has stepped off the bench and scored three times.

Emery wants Duran to understand how he can play alongside the England striker.

“He is close to being in the starting XI and he has to understand as well how he can play with Ollie Watkins, both in the starting XI, but also sometimes alone in different competitions,” Emery said.

“I am very happy with how he has started the season and how he started the first training session we did with him in the summer. He was very focused to stay here.

“He has the commitment we need from every player. It is good news to watch him playing, adding more minutes as well. Every minute he is playing with us he is helping us.”

Jaden Philogene remains out while Boubacar Kamara and Tyrone Mings are battling their way back from a long-term injury.