Unai Emery open to Aston Villa keeping Jadon Sancho on permanent deal
Sancho is on a season-long loan at Villa Park this season and is set to become a free agent this summer
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is open to the possibility of signing Jadon Sancho on a permanent deal.
The 25-year-old is on a season-long loan at Villa Park from Manchester United, where his contract finishes at the end of the season.
Sancho is set to become a free agent in the summer and Emery says he would be interested in keeping him at the club if he continues to improve after a slow start.
Emery said when asked whether he had considered the prospect of signing him next season: "Not yet, but he is a fantastic player. Hopefully he can help us by increasing his qualities in our structure like he is doing.
"He will need another contract, and maybe it could be here. If he plays his best football, we will want him. But also other teams could be involved in the interest for him.
"This is football and matches are all important for every player and the club's future, how we can achieve our objective."
Sancho is set to be involved again as Villa host Brighton on Wednesday aiming to reassert control in the race for the top five.
Emery added of Sancho's season so far: "The first part of the season was not enough - he was working and trying, but not achieving the performance we needed. Now he is getting better. He is getting the challenge for him and us."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks