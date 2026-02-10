Unai Emery open to Aston Villa keeping Jadon Sancho on permanent deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is open to the possibility of signing Jadon Sancho on a permanent deal.

The 25-year-old is on a season-long loan at Villa Park from Manchester United, where his contract finishes at the end of the season.

Sancho is set to become a free agent in the summer and Emery says he would be interested in keeping him at the club if he continues to improve after a slow start.

Emery said when asked whether he had considered the prospect of signing him next season: "Not yet, but he is a fantastic player. Hopefully he can help us by increasing his qualities in our structure like he is doing.

open image in gallery Jadon Sancho has shown signs of improvement at Villa after a slow start ( AP )

"He will need another contract, and maybe it could be here. If he plays his best football, we will want him. But also other teams could be involved in the interest for him.

"This is football and matches are all important for every player and the club's future, how we can achieve our objective."

Sancho is set to be involved again as Villa host Brighton on Wednesday aiming to reassert control in the race for the top five.

Emery added of Sancho's season so far: "The first part of the season was not enough - he was working and trying, but not achieving the performance we needed. Now he is getting better. He is getting the challenge for him and us."