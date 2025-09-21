Unai Emery critical of ‘lazy’ Aston Villa after draw at 10-man Sunderland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery claimed his players were “lazy” at times in their 1-1 draw with 10-man Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Following a quiet opening half-hour, the Black Cats had Reinildo Mandava sent off for kicking out at Matty Cash.

Villa eventually took advantage of their extra man in the 67th minute when Cash scored their first league goal of the season, but Wilson Isidor equalised shortly afterwards to snatch a point.

Villa finished sixth in the Premier League last season and enjoyed a Champions League campaign, but a draw continues their frustrating start to the current season as they sit third-from-bottom in the table.

They remain without a win and Emery suggested laziness was a factor in their clash on Wearside.

“I am not frustrated for the result, I am not disappointed with the result. I’m frustrated and disappointed for how we played,” Emery said.

“How we are not playing, feeling comfortable with our style. Of course, we have to try to recover personality as well (as) confidence and personality to play.

“Of course some players they need adaptation. For example, Harvey Elliott, he was getting the ball so quick doing passes behind the defence without options.

“He needs to understand he has the skills to play more passes and then to do the pass in better options to get something more.

“We were lazy sometimes in defence. For example, when we conceded we were lazy. Maybe it’s the consequences we are not feeling (we are) dominating or playing our style.

“These experiences we have had the last three years and how were we feeling – confidence.”

Having gone ahead through Cash’s strike from 25 yards, Sunderland levelled when Granit Xhaka gently nodded the ball into Isidor, who hit a low finish past Emiliano Martinez.

Emery expressed his frustration at the goal conceded, saying: “When we are playing here away, we have to fight the duels and we were not fighting all the duels.

“I watched the goal we conceded and we were lazy. But all the team – not the centre-back or Cash – we were lazy.”

A point continues Sunderland’s positive start to the season and they sit in the top half of the table with two wins, two draws and a loss.

Despite losing Reinildo and falling behind in the game, the Wearsiders continued to push for an equaliser and boss Regis Le Bris was pleased with his side’s reaction.

He said: “It’s a good point with two different scenarios. We started well and managed the first part of the game according to our game plan.

“The red card changed the dynamic. We kept the score until half-time and we had the opportunity to change the game plan.

“The second half was connected with deep block and opportunities through set plays. It went well the first 20 minutes, I think we were even dominant during this part.

“We conceded the goal and I liked the reaction, because it could have been the end of the game because with 10 men, 1-0 down, sometimes we can just give up.

“It wasn’t the case, we kept the ability to go forward to think it was possible to change the score and it happened.”