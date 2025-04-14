Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Unai Emery has urged Aston Villa to "write history" by overturning a two-goal deficit against Paris St Germain to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Villa face a daunting task in Tuesday’s quarter-final second leg at Villa Park, trailing 3-1 from last week’s encounter in France. A late goal from Nuno Mendes in the first leg put PSG firmly in the driving seat.

While the odds are stacked against Villa in their debut Champions League season, Emery is no stranger to dramatic European turnarounds.

He was, ironically, at the helm of PSG when they suffered a humiliating collapse against Barcelona in 2017, surrendering a 4-0 first-leg advantage.

Now, he’s hoping to orchestrate a comeback of his own with Villa. Emery is calling on his players to create their own memorable story in the competition.

open image in gallery Unai Emery wants his side to “write the history” in the Champions League with a win over PSG ( PA Wire )

“I have experiences of coming back, positively and negatively,” Emery said.

“But now it’s something different. We want to write the history with Aston Villa. Last year in the Conference League and this year in the Champions League and hopefully for a long time in Europe.

“Because my experiences before were different, sometimes losing away and winning at home, sometimes losing at home and winning away.

“But I’m not going to remind the players of those experiences because my idea and my every word with the players is sending the message how we are doing this way and how we are getting experiences together here with Aston Villa.

“With the players we are, with the experiences we are adding in our back last year and this year.

“As well with the combination we have with our players mentally and as well tactically to play, being so demanding in our process to get opportunities and believing to beat tomorrow PSG.”

Emery said that Mendes’ late goal at the Parc des Princes did not fundamentally change Villa’s outlook on the tie and that they have to win the game regardless.

He said: “Ok, 2-1, 3-1 it changes something. A lot, no. Why? We have to win. We have to win with 2-1 and 3-1 and now we have to win by one more goal.

“We competed there like we planned, the result we achieved was not really a bad result. We were in good balance for the second leg. The objective is to win.”

Morgan Rogers, who put Villa 1-0 up in Paris last week, says his side believe they can produce the comeback.

open image in gallery Morgan Rogers scored at the Parc des Princes

“There’s massive belief. Most people wrote us off before the tie,” he said.

“We know the task at hand. We know what we need to do but we’re excited under the lights at home playing this competition in the quarter-final.

“There’s not many places better to be, and if anyone’s going to turn it around, it’s going to be us.

“It’s down to us, and I think we’re excited for that challenge, looking forward, but we know it’s going to be difficult.

“We’re not saying we’re going to do it by any stretch of the imagination, but we will definitely give it a go and go out to win 100 per cent.”

Aston Villa v Paris Saint-Germain kicks off at 8pm with live coverage on Amazon Prime Video.