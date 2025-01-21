Unai Emery feels Aston Villa have blown their Champions League top-eight chances

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery thinks his side could have blown their chances of earning automatic qualification to the last 16 of the Champions League.

Villa could have put one foot in the next round had they beaten Ligue 1 side Monaco, but they succumbed to Wilfried Singo’s early goal and could not find a way back.

The 1-0 defeat, just the second from seven matches in an impressive debut season, means they will more than likely have to win the ‘Battle of Britain’ against Celtic next week to have any chance of finishing in the top eight and earning direct qualification to the last 16.

They are already assured of a spot in the play-off round and Emery thinks that is where they could be heading.

“When we are playing games like today, it’s important to get three points because I think we lost the opportunity to get in the top eight,” he told reporters in Monaco.

“Today was the key.”

Emery was also reminded why he chooses not to play strikers Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran together.

Duran, who has been the subject of a bid by West Ham during the transfer window, came on as an early second-half substitute to play alongside Watkins and Villa lost all their fluidity.

Emery added: “The last 20 or 25 minutes, when we played with two strikers, we lost our positioning. This is the first part of my summary. Then it is about building a team in the mentality I want.

“We are being demanding with the players we have and some are not following the plan we are doing. This is the objective I have now, trying to build the team as strong as possible with a mentality we are building progressively.

“It was my mistake when we played with two strikers because we lost positioning.”