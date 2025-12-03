Uefa confirms Women’s Euro 2029 hosts as England aim for hat-trick of titles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Uefa has confirmed that Germany will host the next edition of the Women’s Euros, with England looking for a third straight title after defending their crown in Switzerland this summer.

Germany beat a joint bid from Denmark and Sweden whilst Poland was also a candidate.

The Portuguese Football Federation also submitted a final bid to host the tournament but announced its decision to withdraw from the running on 18 November, with their focus now on co-hosting the 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Morocco.

Italy had also originally been in the running but withdrew its candidacy before final bids were submitted, opting to focus on their preparations to co-host the men’s Euro 2032.

Uefa announced the hosts on Wednesday in a draw ceremony at the organisations’ headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

open image in gallery Aleksander Ceferin revealing the host of Euro 2029 as Germany ( AFP via Getty Images )

"All the presentations and all the bids were great but there is only one winner, in football as in life," Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said.

Ceferin also asserted that it “heartbreaking” that that any of the three bids should lose before pulling Germany’s name out of the winner’s envelope.

Germany hosted the tournament in 2001 and as West Germany in 1989, both times winning on home soil.

"It was a long journey. We have so many people working at DFB (German football association) to get this tournament. Thanks to all who supported us, we felt this support throughout the campaign," DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said.

Euro 2025 hosts Switzerland smashed the tournament’s attendance record in July, attracting crowds that totalled to more than 650,000, at an average of 21,000 per game.

Germany will look to go even better than Switzerland, both in terms of attendance and revenue, and expects to draw over one million spectators to its state-of-the-art stadiums in cities such as Munich, Dortmund and Frankfurt.

"We think we can fill the stadiums because women's football has had such a great development in the last few years," German bid leader Heiko Ullrich said.