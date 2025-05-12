Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Uefa has been called upon to set aside five percent of competition prize money for non-competing clubs who develop players, an idea that would have meant Blackburn Rovers received over £750,000 from last season's European matches and Bury over £10,000.

The proposal comes from the Union of European Clubs [UEC], a lobby group established to represent the interests of the wider continental game amid worsening financial disparity.

The expansion of the Champions League essentially sees more money go to competing clubs - who are invariably the wealthiest clubs - and the UEC feel more innovative solutions are needed to lessen gaps and encourage growth and investment in talent.

As it stands, the only redistribution mechanism is seven percent of prize money going to clubs not in European competition, which is known as "solidarity money".

This policy proposal, known as the Player Development Reward, suggests an extra five percent goes to clubs whose investment in talent directly contributes to the success of European competition.

The calculations would be based on minutes played by talent developed at clubs outside the Champions League when they were under the age of 23, as well as the prize money they generate. Only clubs not currently participating in the Champions League opening phase would be eligible.

As current examples, St Mirren would have received £220k for the 740 minutes that John McGinn played for Aston Villa, and Pavia £270k for the contribution of Inter Milan semi-final hero Francesco Acerbi. Ultimately, over 400 clubs would have received more than €100,000 each. While this is negligible to most Champions League clubs, it can be game-changing for those lower in the pyramid, especially at a period of such financial strife for the game.

open image in gallery St Mirren could benefit from a new rule proposed to Uefa ( Action Images via Reuters )

Chelsea would have also received over £2.5m given that they weren't in the Champions League last season, but the entire point is to encourage development.

The idea comes from frustration with the current system, particularly with how Fifa's transfer solidarity and training compensation is tied to other transfer activity and not actual developmental success. The most prominent illustration of this is perhaps Seamus Coleman. Although the right-back has gone on to become an Everton legend, Sligo Rovers have not received the value they might have because they never benefited from the sell-on fee that was factored into the initial £60,000 fee.

open image in gallery David Raya spent seven years with Blackburn Rovers before moving to Brentford ( Action Images via Reuters )

While Eoghan O'Connell, a former Bury player, has played in the Champions League during his time with Celtic. He played in Celtic's 7-0 defeat by Barcelona in the Champions League in September. And David Raya spent time at Blackburn’s academy before stepping up to their first team, meaning his time in the Champions League with Arsenal would have seen Rovers benefit under this proposed rule.

The policy has already been presented to the European Commission and key football stakeholders, and received encouraging feedback.

open image in gallery Francesco Acerbi’s involvement for Inter would benefit Pavia under a new rule proposed to Uefa ( Reuters )

Such suggestions come amid a volatile period for football politics, particularly at European club level. While the European Club Association [ECA] have entered into a partnership with Uefa over the running of club competitions - spearheaded by the presidency of Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and through the new U3 joint venture group - that has come amid accusations that the elite end of the game is increasingly serving the wealthiest clubs. The ECA has expanded its umbrella but a number of clubs from outside the elite do not have full voting rights, a situation which led to the creation of the UEC.