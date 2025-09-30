‘Bomb squad’ player set for Manchester United return after exile from squad
Malacia stayed after a loan to Spanish side Elche fell through
Tyrell Malacia will rejoin Manchester United’s first-team training.
The 26-year-old was part of the summer’s ‘bomb squad’ alongside Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Antony, deemed surplus to requirements.
While the others left, Malacia stayed after a loan to Spanish side Elche fell through.
He has been training with the under-21s, but the PA news agency understands his senior squad reintegration is now complete.
Sources confirm this was a planned change, not a reaction to United’s form or player injuries. Malacia joined United in 2022, Erik ten Hag’s first signing as head coach.
He was a regular for the Red Devils in the 2022-23 season but suffered a long-term knee injury towards the end of that campaign, which forced him to miss the whole of the 2023-24 season.
He joined PSV Eindhoven on loan in the second half of last season, having featured eight times under Ruben Amorim prior to that.
The squad recall comes as United suffered a third defeat in six Premier League games as Brentford beat them 3-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium with an Igor Thiago double and a stoppage-time strike from Mathias Jensen.
Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko reduced the Bees’ early lead with his first United goal, but a Bruno Fernandes penalty miss – his second of the season – piled on the misery for the Red Devils.
After Jensen settled matters, Amorim had to endure chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” from jubilant Brentford fans.
“Ups and downs, when you win you feel the momentum is here,” said Amorim, whose side had beaten Chelsea last weekend but who has still yet to record back-to-back league wins during his 10 months in charge at Old Trafford.
“When you lose you go back to the same place and fight for the one win that can help you to create the momentum.
“I am always doing my job. If I win I’m in different state of mind, but I am always confident because I know what to do.
“I am trying to do my best for the club and the team, thinking what is the best to win the next game. Not to protect the players or myself, win the next game and create the momentum.”
