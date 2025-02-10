Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adana Demirspor chairman Bedirhan Durak has announced his resignation just a day after the Turkish side walked off the pitch in protest during their Super Lig clash against Galatasaray.

"I now sadly see that we have reached a deadlock. For the sake of my club, my family, my loved ones, and my health, I hereby announce my resignation from the presidency," Durak said in a statement.

The resignation follows Adana Demirspor's decision to take their players off the pitch 30 minutes into their Super Lig match at Galatasaray on Saturday night as they trailed 1-0 to a penalty. The game was later abandoned.

The decision was taken to protest against Turkey's referees committee and football federation, several club officials said.

Bottom side Adana Demirspor were losing to a 12th-minute spot kick by Galatasaray's Spanish striker Alvaro Morata.

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk admitted in an interview after the abandomnent that the penalty could have been an incorrect decision.

"If a referee mistake was made, it will be evaluated," Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk said. "In my opinion, it was a position closer to not being a penalty.

"This is not the first mistake made against Adana Demirspor. This is a great harm done to Turkish football. "I am saddened for Turkish soccer. There is always an effort to make Turkish soccer look bad to the outside world."

