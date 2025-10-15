Trump says Infantino would ‘very easily’ move World Cup matches if he asked him to

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has asserted that FIFA president Gianni Infantino would "very easily" agree to move World Cup matches away from their designated host cities should he request it.

The US president also indicated a willingness to relocate the 2028 Olympic Games from Los Angeles if he considered the city unsafe.

Trump has previously voiced concerns about moving World Cup fixtures from "dangerous" locations, specifically mentioning Seattle and San Francisco.

On Thursday, he highlighted "street takeovers" in Boston, and claimed FIFA would comply with his demand to shift matches for next summer’s finals.

“If somebody is doing a bad job, and if I feel there are unsafe conditions, I would call Gianni, the head of FIFA, who’s phenomenal, and I would say, ‘let’s move it to another location’,” he told reporters in the US on Tuesday.

“And he would do that. He wouldn’t love to do it, but he’d do it very easily.

“He’d do it and this is the right time to do it.

“I could say the same thing for the Olympics. If I thought LA was not going to be prepared properly, I would move it to another location.

Infantino and Trump have developed a close relationship ( AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin )

“If I had to on that one, I’d probably have to get a different kind of a permission, but we would do that.”

FIFA president Infantino has developed a close relationship with Trump and most recently attended a Middle East peace summit alongside him in Egypt earlier this week.

FIFA vice-president Victor Montagliani said “FIFA makes those decisions” when asked earlier this month about Trump’s original threat to move matches.

Montagliani told Leaders Week London: “With all due respect to current world leaders, football is bigger than them and football will survive their regime and their government and their slogans.”

FIFA is understood to believe there are no issues with any of the 16 host cities across the US, Canada and Mexico.

A FIFA spokesperson said: “Safety and security are the top priorities at all FIFA events worldwide. Safety and security are obviously the governments’ responsibility and they decide what is in the best interest for public safety.

“We hope every one of our 16 host cities will be ready to successfully host and fulfil all necessary requirements.”

A spokesperson for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said in response to Trump’s comments: “The Olympic Games LA28 have the full support of the President of the United States, the Governor of California and the Mayor of Los Angeles.

“All of them are being extremely helpful in the preparations for these Games. This is mirrored on the operational level of the administration. There are three years to go and we are confident that LA28 will be great Olympic Games.”