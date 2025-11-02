Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trent Alexander-Arnold has said his love for Liverpool will not change even if he receives a negative reception on his return to Anfield with Real Madrid in the Champions League this week.

Liverpool host Real Madrid at Anfield on Tuesday, which will bring Alexander-Arnold’s first return to Merseyside since his controversial move to the Spanish capital at the end of his contract.

Alexander-Arnold was booed by some sections of the Liverpool supporters during the final weeks of last season, and it remains to be seen how the boyhood Liverpool supporter will be welcomed back to Anfield.

open image in gallery Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool to join Madrid as a free agent in June ( Getty Images )

“Whatever way I’m received, is the decision of the fans,” Alexander-Arnold told Prime Video Sport ahead of his return to Liverpool. “I’ll always love the club, I’ll always be a fan of the club.

“I’ll always be thankful for the opportunities and the things we achieved together… they’ll live with me forever. No matter what, my feeling won’t change towards Liverpool. I’ve got memories there that will last me a lifetime, and no matter how I'm received, that won’t change,” he added.

The England international also explained what he would do if he were to score against his old club, adding: “If I was to score, then I wouldn’t celebrate. No.”

Alexander-Arnold won two Premier League titles, one Champions League, an FA Cup and a League Cup during his time at Liverpool before moving to Madrid in the summer, though his career hasn’t quite got going in the Spanish capital due to an injury blow that originally threatened to keep him out this week.

He returned to the bench for the weekend’s win over Valencia, and this week’s match could mean that he returns to Anfield in just his sixth appearance for Los Blancos.

“When the draw was announced, everyone knew it was going to happen, it was destined for that fixture to come,” he said. “After the draw, Robbo [Andy Robertson], Mo [Salah] and Ibou [Konate] all messaged me, we were just laughing.”

Despite winning the league last season, Liverpool have struggled in Alexander-Arnold’s absence, with the weekend win over Aston Villa putting an end to a run that had seen them lose six of their last seven matches in all competitions.

open image in gallery Trent Alexander-Arnold could miss returning to Anfield with his new club (Borja Hojas/PA) ( PA Wire )

Meanwhile, Madrid come into the game having lost only once this season, with the team beginning to gel after the 2-1 El Clasico victory against Barcelona a week ago.

However, Alexander-Arnold knows it will be “a very difficult game”, and “the reception and atmosphere will contribute to that”.

“Although they [Liverpool] haven’t had the results of late, they’re still a top footballing team, and nobody here thinks it’s going to be an easy game,” he explained.

Prime reporter Alex Aljoe interviewed Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of Liverpool v Real Madrid, streaming exclusively on Prime Video at no additional cost to members.