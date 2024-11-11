Trent Alexander-Arnold gives Liverpool big boost after injury fears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Liverpool have been given an injury boost with Trent Alexander-Arnold only expected to be sidelined for a couple of weeks with a hamstring problem.

The vice-captain, who limped off in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa, could be fit for the Champions League clash with Real Madrid and is expected to be back for the Premier League meeting with champions Manchester City at the latest.

However, he is set to miss England’s Nations League games against Greece and Republic of Ireland this week.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said he feared Alexander-Arnold had suffered a “serious” injury on Saturday but the right-back mitigated the damage by coming off as soon as he felt a problem.

He has been playing with pain in recent weeks, having injections on a side injury he sustained during England’s October win in Finland.

Alexander-Arnold, who scored in Helsinki, has been named man of the match in all three of England’s victories under interim manager Lee Carsley and played on against Finland to help them complete a 3-1 win. He has since played six games for Liverpool, with the team needing him for a demanding block of matches.

Conor Bradley is Liverpool’s alternative right-back, though Joe Gomez can also fill in there as required. Kyle Walker is the other right-back in Carsley’s England squad.