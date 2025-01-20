Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal eye £70m striker, two new Man Utd targets, Man City’s latest bid

✕ Close "We're maybe the worst Manchester United team in history" - Amorim

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United are among those to watch in the finals days of the January transfer window as clubs in the Premier League and across the world look to wrap up deals before the deadline.

The Gunners are desperate to sign a striker but face competition from United over Sporting forward Viktor Gyokeres, after Mikel Arteta’s side were told that RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko will not be an option this month

Arne Slot’s Reds continue to negotiate with soon-to-be out-of-contract trio Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the right-back linked with a possible free transfer to Real Madrid.

While Manchester United are looking to sell Marcus Rashford, Kyle Walker could be on his way out of Man City after informing Pep Guardiola of a desire to explore options away from the club and Milan and Inter are battling for the right back.

Elsewhere, Chelsea could negotiate a swap deal with Bayern Munich winger Mathys Tel, inserting out-of-favour striker Christopher Nkunku into a deal.

Follow all the latest news, rumours and deals below, plus analysis on the done deals and where new signings will fit into the starting line-ups: