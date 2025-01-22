Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal fight Forest for Cunha, Chelsea exits, Man Utd targets named
The transfer window is approaching its final week as clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seek to close out deals
Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United are among those to watch in the finals days of the January transfer window as clubs in the Premier League and across the world look to wrap up deals before the deadline.
The Gunners are desperate to sign a striker but face competition from United over Sporting forward Viktor Gyokeres, while a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko looks unlikely this month despite being aware of a clause that allows the forward to leave the German club in 2025.
Elsewhere, Manchester City announced the signing of defender Abdukodir Khusanov and Chelsea could enter talks with Juventus for striker Dusan Vlahovic, with out-of-favour striker Christopher Nkunku set to leave this month.
Manchester United have been linked with Wolves pair Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri, with the cub also opening talks with Lecce for defender Patrick Dorgu as Ruben Amorim prioritises signing a left back. But the club need to sell to buy, with Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony all set to leave.
Arne Slot’s Reds continue to negotiate with soon-to-be out-of-contract trio Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the right-back linked with a possible free transfer to Real Madrid.
Arsenal and Forest want Cunha... now
Arsenal and Nottingham Forest are both pushing to sign Matheus Cunha in the January transfer window, despite Wolves’ preference to keep the Brazilian until the end of the season.
Forest are desperate to capitalise on their extraordinary season by qualifying for the Champions League and see Cunha as the player to keep up their momentum, according to the Mail.
However, Spanish outlet Fichajes says Arsenal have now registered a serious interest in buying Cunha from Wolves over the next 10 days in an effort to solve their attacking issues.
This one is going to run and run this week...
German-born US midfielder Lennard Maloney has joined Mainz from Bundesliga rivals Heidenheim, where he was dropped last month after expressing his wish to leave.
The 25-year-old Maloney, who had informed Heidenheim he was going to join Mainz when his contract expired at the end of the season, got his wish on Tuesday when the clubs agreed on a deal.
"Maloney has been able to prove himself in the Bundesliga over the last year and a half," said Mainz sporting director Niko Bungert said. "His preferred position is as a number six and as a player, he's the perfect fit for Mainz 05. He brings a strong mentality, as well as a willingness to run hard, and is also strong at winning challenges and aerial duels. Lennard will find it easy to fit into our squad with his warm, open personality."
Maloney signed a contract to 2028.
After 18 rounds of the league, Heidenheim are in the relegation playoff spot while sixth-place Mainz is on course for European qualification.
Heidenheim coach Frank Schmidt said in December he wasn't picking the defensive midfielder because he lacked commitment amid a series of disappointing performances.
"I can only count on players in this phase who are 100% focused on the interests of Heidenheim," Schmidt said. "From a coaching perspective I simply want another focus and another level of performance from my vice-captain."
The Berlin-born Maloney has made two appearances for the United States — both in 2023.
William Saliba injury update given by Mikel Arteta with possible return date set
Mikel Arteta offered a positive update on injured Arsenaldefender William Saliba as his side prepare for a Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb.
Saliba missed the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa at the weekend after he was seen holding his hamstring towards the end of the midweek win over Tottenham and Gunners boss Arteta admitted he was very worried about his talismanic centre-back.
Reports in France suggested he would be sidelined for at least a couple of weeks but in Tuesday’s press conference, Arteta gave fans a glimmer of hope.
William Saliba injury update given by Mikel Arteta with possible return date set
Arsenal defender Saliba missed the weekend’s draw with Aston Villa with a hamstring complaint
When is the Champions League draw? Date, start time and how to watch on TV as knockout stages set
Ahead of another day of Champions League football...
The top eight teams in the final Champions League league-phase table will automatically go through to the last-16. They will be joined by the winners from the play-offs; a set of eight two-legged ties between those clubs who finished between ninth and 24th in the league standings.
There are five British sides in the Champions League, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Celtic all hoping to go far in the competition.
Here is all you need to know about the Champions League draw for the play-offs and beyond.
When is the Champions League draw? Date, start time and how to watch
Liverpool, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Celtic are all chasing Champions League glory this season
Mikel Arteta highlights where Arsenal are falling short in title race after damaging draw
Mikel Arteta has suggested Arsenal’s lack of depth and injuries has cost them as their Premier League title challenge fades after a damaging 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.
The Gunners had a commanding 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz but collapsed when Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins landed a quick-fire double in eight second-half minutes.
Arsenal have counted the cost of injuries this season, with Bukayo Saka ruled out until at least March after surgery to repair his damaged hamstring, while Gabriel Jesus is now sidelined for the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
Mikel Arteta highlights where Arsenal are falling short in title race
William Saliba is the latest casualty for the Gunners
He can be a one-club man – Phil Foden urged to commit whole career to Man City
Pep Guardiola wants Phil Foden to follow in Erling Haaland’s footsteps and commit his entire career to Manchester City.
Haaland this week signed an astonishing, bumper new nine-and-a-half-year contract, keeping him at the club until 2034.
The Norwegian striker celebrated with a goal in Sunday’s 6-0 rout of Ipswich, while Foden scored two.
He can be a one-club man – Phil Foden urged to commit whole career to Man City
Erling Haaland has signed a new nine-and-a-half-year contract at the Etihad.
Ruben Amorim was wrong - but pound for pound, Manchester United are the worst team in the world
Ruben Amorim was wrong. And if there may be a broader concern that Amorim is wrong, in trying to impose a system on a group of players who look ill-suited to it, on trying to change too much too soon, in simply being the wrong man in the wrong place at the wrong time, his assessment of a floundering Manchester United was incorrect.
“We are the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United,” he said, adding a flourish. “Here you go: your headlines.” And when the manager makes that admission, the headlines follow. Where they might have been about a 3-1 Old Trafford defeat to Brighton, they take on a wider status. They become a greater statement of failure.
Amorim may have failed the history test. His United are set to prove their worst team in the Premier League era. By some distance, too. “You are getting a new coach who is losing more than the last coach,” he said. “Imagine that.” It seemed as though Erik ten Hag had bottomed out for United by taking them to eighth, their lowest Premier League finish. Now Amorim’s United, if hampered by Ten Hag’s start, are 10 points off eighth. They are averaging a point a game under the Portuguese, 11 in 11, and their recent record is still worse, with four in the last six.
Ruben Amorim was wrong - Man Utd are the worst team in the world
After another chastening day at Old Trafford, Amorim’s United may be performing worse, relative to their salaries and price tags, than almost any other team ever
Manchester City turn to familiar face as surprise option to replace Rodri
Manchester City are considering re-signing Douglas Luiz from Juventusas they look to the Brazil midfielder to cover for the absence of the injured Rodri.
Douglas Luiz is on City’s January shortlist, though it is far from certain that they will bring in a midfielder during a busy month in the transfer window.
City, who have ruled out moves this month for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes, are only interested in a loan move for the former Aston Villa midfielder, with Rodri set to return to fitness in the summer.
Man City turn to familiar face as surprise option to replace Rodri
Douglas Luiz spent two years at the club without making an appearance but could return on loan from Juventus
Manchester United eye Patrick Dorgu as first recruit of troubled Ruben Amorim era
Manchester United are interested in signing Patrick Dorgu from Lecce, as they look to make a wing back the first recruit of the Ruben Amorim era.
The 20-year-old Denmark international, who has won four caps, is on United’s radar as they search for signings who suit Amorim’s style of play.
Dorgu, an international teammate of Rasmus Hojlund, broke into Lecce’s team last season, and could address United’s lack of left-footed options on that flank.
Man Utd identify first transfer recruit of troubled Ruben Amorim era
The Lecce and Denmark wing back could address United’s lack of left-footed options on that flank
Arsenal receive boost in pursuit of Cunha
Arsenal are still tracking several forward options for a potential signing this month, and they may have received a slight boost on one after comments from Wolves manager Vitor Pereira.
During Wolves’ loss to Chelsea last night, Matheus Cunha was substituted and went straight down the tunnel rather than onto the bench with his teammates.
This prompted Pereira to say after the game that he didn’t like the forwards’ “body language”.
“This is something that cannot happen again, the frustration is the frustration, I understand everything, we need to be together,” said Pereira.
“And together we can fix the problems and stay in the Premier League, if we start to complain about this and that, with this it won't work.
“He's [Cunha] committed to Wolves, but when you start to listen to the other clubs, I think he's human, the players start to be a little bit... It's normal in football,” he added.
Cunha is a reported target of several clubs, including Arsenal and Man Utd, and has so far delayed on agreeing a new contract at the Molineux.