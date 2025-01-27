Transfer news LIVE! Man Utd target's price tag set, Arsenal close in on Norwegian starlet
The transfer window is approaching its final week as clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seek to close out deals
Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United are among those to watch in the finals days of the January transfer window as clubs in the Premier League and across the world look to wrap up deals before the deadline, while Chelsea’s late interest in Alejandro Garnacho could unlock a series of moves.
The Gunners are desperate to sign a striker and though a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko looks unlikely this month Mikel Arteta’s side are still pursuing the forward. Wolves’ Matheus Cunha is seen as an alternative should they not manage to secure Sesko.
Elsewhere, Manchester City announced the signing of Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush, and are in the market for a defensive midfielder to continue Pep Guardiola’s rebuild.
Manchester United, meanwhile, have opened talks with Lecce for defender Patrick Dorgu but the club need to sell to buy, with Garnacho possibly on the way out and Antony offloaded on loan to Real Betis. Marcus Rashford is also searching for a move away from Old Trafford, with his representative having met Barcelona executives, though a move away is not currently looking likely.
Follow all the latest news, rumours and deals below, plus analysis on the done deals and where new signings will fit into the starting line-ups:
Arsenal target Norwegian youngster
News of another potential Arsenal incoming, with The Athletic suggesting that the club are working on a deal for 18-year-old Norway youth international Sverre Nypan.
Could Martin Odegaard help convince his compatriot, highly rated at Rosenborg, to come to London?
United bid for Dorgu
Manchester United have reportedly tabled a €30m (£25.2m) bid for Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu.
That’s according to the Athletic who say the Denmark international is compatible with Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.
Chelsea consider Alejandro Garnacho bid
Chelsea are considering a bid for Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, reports Sky Sports.
Garnacho played the entire match against Rangers on Thursday, with Ruben Amorim addressing his future.
“He’s playing for Manchester United,” he said when asked whether he may have played his final game for the club. “He was really important for us today. Let’s see in the next days.
“I think he’s improving in every aspect of the game. He was better today playing inside and also outside, changing positions. He’s improving the recovery position. You can see it.
“For the whole 90 minutes, he’s always there recovering and helping. Sometimes showing some frustration is really good because he wants more.”
Chelsea bid for Spain U-21 winger rejected
Chelsea want to sign Spain’s Under-21 winger Yeremay Hernandez but Deportivo La Coruna have rejected an opening bid of £8m, says Fabrizio Romano.
Deportivo, currently a second-tier side in Spain, are holding out for much more, with Napoli also said to be tracking the winger.
