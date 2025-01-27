Transfer news LIVE! Man Utd target's price tag set, Arsenal close in on Norwegian starlet

✕ Close "We're maybe the worst Manchester United team in history" - Amorim

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United are among those to watch in the finals days of the January transfer window as clubs in the Premier League and across the world look to wrap up deals before the deadline, while Chelsea’s late interest in Alejandro Garnacho could unlock a series of moves.

The Gunners are desperate to sign a striker and though a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko looks unlikely this month Mikel Arteta’s side are still pursuing the forward. Wolves’ Matheus Cunha is seen as an alternative should they not manage to secure Sesko.

Elsewhere, Manchester City announced the signing of Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush, and are in the market for a defensive midfielder to continue Pep Guardiola’s rebuild.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have opened talks with Lecce for defender Patrick Dorgu but the club need to sell to buy, with Garnacho possibly on the way out and Antony offloaded on loan to Real Betis. Marcus Rashford is also searching for a move away from Old Trafford, with his representative having met Barcelona executives, though a move away is not currently looking likely.

Follow all the latest news, rumours and deals below, plus analysis on the done deals and where new signings will fit into the starting line-ups: