Tottenham hijack Wolves deal to sign Kevin Danso

Tottenham have announced the signing of defender Kevin Danso from Ligue 1 side RC Lens.

Danso is a 26-year-old central defender and will join the north Londond club on an initial loan until the end of the season with Tottenham having an obligation to make the move permanent in the summer.

The total deal is believed to have cost around €25m (£21m) and Danso has agreed a deal to keep him at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium until 2030.

Fellow Premier League club Wolves had a verbal agreement with Danso who was due to undergo a medical with the midlands team on Sunday 2 February but the defender switched his allegiance to Spurs at the last minute.

Wolves were told of the Austria international’s intentions to join Spurs following their 2-0 victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

Spurs, meanwhile, have been in the market for a defender after repeated injuries to their defensive line has seen them slip to 16th in the table. Radu Dragusin is the latest to pick up a knock having been injured in the Europa League win over Elfsborg on Thursday.

Micky van de Ven made his return from injury in the same game but Cristian Romero remains absent. As such Tottenham are in need of Danso’s services.

The club released a statement announcing Danso’s signing which reads: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Kevin Danso on loan from Ligue 1 side RC Lens, subject to international clearance and work permit.

“The Austria international defender will join the Club on loan until the end of the season, with an obligation to make the deal permanent in the summer. He will wear the number four shirt.

“A commanding centre-back, he joined RC Lens in August, 2021, and an impressive second season saw him named in the Ligue 1 team of the year after helping the French side to a second place finish, which saw them claim a spot in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage.

“During his time with RC Lens, Kevin made 128 appearances for the club in all competitions, finding the net on four occasions.

“On the international stage, he has featured for Austria across numerous age categories and earned his senior debut in September, 2017. He has 24 caps for his country to date and represented Austria at Euro 2024.”