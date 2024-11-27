Tottenham vs Roma prediction

Tottenham face Roma in the Europa League on Friday looking to keep up their impressive form in the competition which has seen them win three of their first four matches (8pm on TNT Sports and Discovery+ app).

After making easy work of FK Qarabag, Ferencvaros and AZ Alkmaar in their first three games, they met their match last time out as their perfect start was brought to an abrupt end in a 3-2 defeat to Galatasaray.

It was an eventful night for youngster Will Lankshear, who scored his first senior goal in only his second start for the club, but was then sent off on the hour mark. Spurs compounded a bad week as their defeat was followed by an even more disappointing one in the Premier League as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Ipswich Town.

But in typical Spurs fashion this season they bounced back to beat Manchester City 4-0 last time out with James Maddison notching a brace, while Pedro Porro and Brennan Johnson also got on target to move Ange Postecoglou’s side up to sixth place and just three points behind third-placed Chelsea.

If that Spurs turn up, then Postecoglou can be confident that his team can get back to winning ways in the Europa League. They face a Roma side who currently sit 12th in Serie A with just three wins from their 13 games.

The Italian outfit sit 20th in the Europa League table with just five points. Their only win so far in this competition has come against Dynamo Kyiv, while they drew with Athletic Club and Union St Gilloise and lost to Elfsborg.

Roma go into this game without a win in their last four and three of those have ended in defeat. As a result, Spurs are favourites on betting sites at 8/11, with odds of 16/5 available on both a draw and Roma win.

Tottenham vs Roma prediction: Spurs to shut out Italian outfit

Spurs put on a clinic to hammer the defending Premier League champions last time out. It was one of the best team performances seen in the English top flight in recent years, such was the dismantling of Pep Guardiola’s men in their own stadium.

Postecoglou now must ensure that his side maintain that momentum and avoid a letdown display. After their strong start to the competition Spurs are also the favourites to lift the trophy in May at odds of 9/2 with football betting sites.

Their defeat to Galatasaray was a setback, but they can compound their impressive performances on the continent to date by getting back to winning ways over Roma.

This is the first-ever meeting between the two sides but Tottenham have a good record against Italian sides, losing just one of their last 10 home games, which came against Juventus in March 2018.

In direct comparison, Roma have won just one of their 23 away games against English sides in all competitions, drawing eight and losing 14 and they winless in 15 since they won 1-0 away at Liverpool in February 2001 - which still saw them eliminated on aggregate having lost the first leg 2-0 on home soil.

Spurs have also won their last seven Europa League home games in a row without conceding. Matters might be slightly more difficult given the fact keeper Guglielmo Vicario is out for the forseeable future after breaking a bone in his ankle in the win over City.

Fraser Forster played in the win over AZ and the defeat to Galatasaray, but will be pressed into frequent starting duties in place of the Italian. However, he will be protected a top backline that kept Erling Haaland and company at bay last week.

We’re backing them to maintain that resilience and make it eight Europa League home games in a row without conceding with a price of 11/4 available on football betting sites for Spurs to win with a clean sheet.

Responsible gambling

Bettors should always gamble responsibly. Betting should only be considered a form of entertainment – it has not, and will never be a way to make money online, no matter how much you think you know about football.

Always assume you’ll lose and therefore, only bet what you can afford to lose. Stick to a budget no matter what and never chase your losses.

Make sure you use the responsible gambling tools offered by websites and betting apps such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits, time outs and self-exclusion. These can prevent your gambling from getting out of hand.

There are several charities and healthcare providers should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues. The providers below offer guidance, support and information: