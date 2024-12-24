Ange Postecoglou gives update on transfer plans with Tottenham ‘a little bit short’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has stated that his side ideally need “reinforcement” in the January transfer window, with the team “still a little bit short” ahead of a packed winter schedule.

Spurs are sitting in 11th in the Premier League with just 23 points, despite being the league’s top scorers with 39 goals in 17 games.

And Postecoglou’s side have suffered plenty of injuries so far this term, with Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Dominic Solanke, Guigliemo Vicario and Son Heung Min all having spells on the sideline.

The Australian underlined how Spurs “need to reinforce” the side in the winter, saying that the club have “been planning” for a while.

“A lot of it [planning] was going to be around where we’re at around this time,” he said.

“Fair to say we’re still a little bit short in a couple of areas and we need to reinforce. But January’s trickier in terms of what sort of players you can bring in.

“For us, ideal — for any club, I guess — you want to bring in people who are going to make you stronger,” he added.

The 59-year-old went on to mention Spurs’ busy winter schedule as another reason to make signings, with the club “still in the Carabao Cup semi-final” as well as the Europa League and FA Cup.

“We’re in all the competitions, it’s not like our schedule’s going to ease up at any stage,” he said.

“So I think it makes sense. We will try and reinforce where and what number we’ll have to wait and see.”

Spurs will play six games in just 20 days from now through the beginning of January, including the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool, a north London derby against Arsenal and their match in the third round of the FA Cup against National League side Tamworth.

Their next match comes against Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day, with that game kicking off at 3pm.