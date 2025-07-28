Tottenham youngster Mikey Moore could be set for Rangers loan
The 17-year-old was left out of Tottenham’s squad for their pre-season trip to Hong Kong
Rangers have been tipped to sign Tottenham winger Mikey Moore on a season-long loan.
The 17-year-old was left out of new manager Thomas Frank’s 29-man squad for the pre-season trip to Hong Kong, remaining behind on Sunday as his team-mates departed for the Far East.
Moore was left behind as he is expected to leave the club on loan and Rangers have reportedly emerged as favourites for his signature.
The teenager has made 21 first-team appearances for Spurs and scored his first goal in a 3-0 win over Elfsborg on the way to his team’s Europa League success. The wide player stayed on the bench as Ange Postecoglou’s side beat Manchester United in the final in Bilbao.
He then represented England in the Under-19 European Championship.
While Rangers are hoping to sign a teenager from the Premier League, they have lost two others.
Newcastle have announced that they have signed 16-year-old Scotland youth internationals Oliver Goodbrand and Alfie Hutchison from Rangers for their Under-18 squad.
Defender Goodbrand was a regular for Rangers Under-18s and made his B team debut in a Glasgow Cup win over Partick Thistle.
Hutchison, who scored two goals in another Glasgow Cup triumph over Queen’s Park, had joined Rangers from Hearts 12 months ago.
Newcastle academy director Steve Harper said on his club’s website: “Our recruitment team deserve great credit for bringing Alfie and Oliver to the club and we’re confident they’ll benefit from the environment we’ve created here.”
